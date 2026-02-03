AWS to Lead Supply Chain Intelligence Workshop at Procurement and Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026

London, UK – 3 February – Senior supply chain and procurement leaders attending Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 are invited to take part in a hands-on Supply Chain Intelligence with AWS workshop, focused on how AI agents can transform supply chain data into cost savings, resilience and decarbonisation outcomes.
The Net Zero Summit is co-located with Sustainability LIVE, bringing together supply chain, procurement and sustainability leaders, with the AWS workshop demonstrating how data and technology can support both commercial and decarbonisation outcomes.
The workshop will take place on 5 March 2026 from 09:30–10:30 (GMT) at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Westminster, London, and will provide participants with direct, practical experience using AI-powered supply chain intelligence tools.
Turning supply chain data into action
Supply chain and procurement teams are under increasing pressure to reduce costs, strengthen resilience and meet decarbonisation targets simultaneously. Achieving all three depends on having timely, reliable and actionable intelligence.
In this interactive session with AWS, participants will work directly within AWS Quick Suite to see how AI agents can analyse complex supply chain data and translate it into insight that supports commercial and sustainability decision-making.
This is not a demonstration. Attendees will actively work on the platform throughout the session.
What participants will experience
Using pre-loaded supplier data, attendees will:
- Identify cost-saving opportunities
- Assess supply chain risk and resilience
- Explore circular economy alternatives that reduce both cost and carbon
- Generate business cases that link savings, resilience and sustainability
Participants are asked to bring their laptops. Login details and setup instructions will be shared 24 hours prior to the workshop.
What attendees will leave with
Following the session, participants will gain:
- Direct experience using AI agents through natural language queries
- Clear examples of how sustainability intelligence drives commercial value
- An understanding of what “AI-ready” supply chain data looks like
- Practical ideas for piloting agentic AI within procurement and supply chain operations
Who should attend
This workshop is designed for senior professionals working at the intersection of:
- Supply chain and procurement performance
- Sustainability and decarbonisation strategy
- Data, analytics and digital transformation
Places are limited, and attendance is by invitation only.
Event details
Workshop: Supply Chain Intelligence with AWS
Date: 5 March 2026
Time: 09:30–10:30 (GMT)
Venue: Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Westminster, London
Part of: Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 colocated with Sustainability LIVE
