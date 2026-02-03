AWS to Lead Supply Chain Intelligence Workshop at Procurement and Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026

London, UK – 3 February – Senior supply chain and procurement leaders attending Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE : The Net Zero Summit 2026 are invited to take part in a hands-on Supply Chain Intelligence with AWS workshop, focused on how AI agents can transform supply chain data into cost savings, resilience and decarbonisation outcomes.

The Net Zero Summit is co-located with Sustainability LIVE, bringing together supply chain, procurement and sustainability leaders, with the AWS workshop demonstrating how data and technology can support both commercial and decarbonisation outcomes.

The workshop will take place on 5 March 2026 from 09:30–10:30 (GMT) at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Westminster, London, and will provide participants with direct, practical experience using AI-powered supply chain intelligence tools.

Turning supply chain data into action

Supply chain and procurement teams are under increasing pressure to reduce costs, strengthen resilience and meet decarbonisation targets simultaneously. Achieving all three depends on having timely, reliable and actionable intelligence.

In this interactive session with AWS, participants will work directly within AWS Quick Suite to see how AI agents can analyse complex supply chain data and translate it into insight that supports commercial and sustainability decision-making.

This is not a demonstration. Attendees will actively work on the platform throughout the session.

What participants will experience

Using pre-loaded supplier data, attendees will:

Identify cost-saving opportunities



Assess supply chain risk and resilience



Explore circular economy alternatives that reduce both cost and carbon



Generate business cases that link savings, resilience and sustainability



Participants are asked to bring their laptops. Login details and setup instructions will be shared 24 hours prior to the workshop.

What attendees will leave with

Following the session, participants will gain:

Direct experience using AI agents through natural language queries



Clear examples of how sustainability intelligence drives commercial value



An understanding of what “AI-ready” supply chain data looks like



Practical ideas for piloting agentic AI within procurement and supply chain operations



Who should attend

This workshop is designed for senior professionals working at the intersection of:

Supply chain and procurement performance



Sustainability and decarbonisation strategy



Data, analytics and digital transformation



Places are limited, and attendance is by invitation only.





Event details

Workshop: Supply Chain Intelligence with AWS

Date: 5 March 2026

Time: 09:30–10:30 (GMT)

Venue: Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Westminster, London

Part of: Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 colocated with Sustainability LIVE

