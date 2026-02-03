KBR Awarded New $149 Million Contract for Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Project

HOUSTON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced that it has been awarded a new cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with a ceiling value of $149 million under the Acquisition, Data, Engineering, Digital, Decision Integration and Software (ADEDDIS) program. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) EB Armament Directorate awarded the contract to transform systems and accelerate operator readiness at Eglin Air Force Base in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

KBR will deliver advanced analytics and decision support, digital transformation solutions, systems and enterprise architecture engineering and software development. These capabilities will streamline design, development and production so the warfighter gains critical capabilities with greater speed and effectiveness.

Under this Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract and initial task orders, KBR will focus on modeling and simulation and advanced digital and engineering solutions to assist the Air Force in accelerating armament development and production. The work will be carried out over a seven-year period of performance.

“This award represents a pivotal step in advancing KBR’s digital transformation expertise across defense systems,” said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. “We remain committed to driving next-generation capabilities that will shape the future of armament development and ensure service members receive solutions rapidly and reliably.”

Building on more than a decade in the Eglin Air Force Base community, this contract reinforces KBR’s commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions and engineering expertise that strengthen mission readiness. KBR’s long-standing presence in the Eglin area includes test data analysis and the execution of Test Resource Management Center’s (TRMC) Test & Training Enabling Architecture (TENA). These efforts complement KBR’s digital transformation initiatives by creating integrated, interoperable environments that propel advanced systems development and enhance operational capability.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR’s delivery of digital solutions and engineering expertise to the U.S. Air Force, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

