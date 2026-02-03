Jersey Hired Appoints Claire Doherty as Resourcing Partner to Lead New Jersey Insurance Practice Growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jersey Hired, New Jersey’s leading hyper-local job board and talent acquisition platform, today announced the appointment of Claire Doherty as Resourcing Partner. Joining the team on February 2nd, 2026, Doherty will be responsible for developing and scaling the company’s dedicated Insurance Practice, connecting the Garden State's top insurance professionals with leading carriers, agencies, and brokerages.

Doherty joins Jersey Hired with a proven track record in talent acquisition and specialized recruitment. She most recently served as Talent Acquisition Partner at Vermelo RPO, providing talent acquisition services to a major insurance industry client.

“New Jersey is a global hub for the insurance industry, and as we continue to grow, it is essential that we have the right leadership to support this vital sector,” said Richard Eib, Group Managing Director of Local Talent Group, parent company of Jersey Hired. “Claire’s deep understanding of the insurance landscape, combined with her experience within the talent acquisition and staffing industry, brings a level of expertise that will be invaluable to our clients. We are thrilled to have her lead our efforts in bridging the talent gap for New Jersey’s insurance employers.”

In her new role, Doherty will leverage Jersey Hired’s proprietary talent platform and hyper-local reach to provide specialized recruitment solutions, including the company’s recently revamped "Shortlist On-Demand" service.

Claire Doherty, Resourcing Partner at Jersey Hired, added: "I am absolutely thrilled to have joined the Jersey Hired brand. With many years of experience in recruitment, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with incredible people across the insurance space, and that’s where my passion truly lies.

I’m excited to build relationships, partner with organizations that genuinely invest in their people, and help connect talent with opportunities that make a real impact. I’m really looking forward to what the year ahead brings and to continuing to grow alongside this amazing community."

The addition of Doherty marks a significant milestone in Jersey Hired’s 2026 expansion strategy, following a year of record growth for the platform. As New Jersey’s unemployment rate remains a focus for local policymakers, Jersey Hired continues to invest in human-centric recruitment to ensure local businesses remain competitive.

About Jersey Hired

Jersey Hired is a leading recruitment marketing and talent acquisition platform dedicated to the New Jersey business community. A subsidiary of Local Talent Group, Jersey Hired provides a suite of solutions, including premium job postings, contingent search, contract and temporary staffing and the newly launched Shortlist On-Demand service.

