Jersey Hired Secures $250,000 Investment to Revolutionize Local Recruitment Technology

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jersey Hired, the Garden State’s leading hyper-local job board and talent platform, announced today that it has secured a $250,000 strategic investment. This funding round is set to accelerate the company’s mission of bridging the gap between New Jersey’s top-tier talent and the state’s most innovative employers.

As a subsidiary of Local Talent Group, Jersey Hired has consistently outperformed traditional job boards by focusing on regional expertise and community-driven hiring. The new capital will be directed toward enhancing the platform’s AI-driven matching algorithms and expanding its outreach to underserved employment sectors across the Garden State.

Driving Local Economic Growth

In an era where global job boards often feel impersonal, Jersey Hired provides a tailored experience that understands the unique geography and economic pulse of New Jersey. The $250,000 injection marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory, allowing for:

Streamlining the application process for mobile-first job seekers. Predictive Analytics: Helping employers forecast hiring needs based on regional labor trends.

Helping employers forecast hiring needs based on regional labor trends. Expanded Sales Force: Increasing the platform's footprint in South and Central Jersey.



A Word from Leadership

Richard Eib, Group Managing Director of Local Talent Group, expressed confidence in the platform's ability to disrupt the regional hiring landscape.

"This investment is a testament to the strength of the Jersey Hired brand and the vital role it plays in our portfolio," said Richard Eib, Group Managing Director of Local Talent Group. "At Local Talent Group, our philosophy has always been that the best hires happen when technology meets community. This capital allows Jersey Hired to double down on that philosophy, providing New Jersey businesses with the sophisticated tools they need to find local talent faster and more efficiently than ever before."

About Jersey Hired

Jersey Hired is a leading recruitment marketing and talent acquisition platform dedicated to the New Jersey business community. A subsidiary of Local Talent Group, Jersey Hired provides a suite of solutions including premium job postings, contingent search, contract and temporary staffing and the newly launched Shortlist On-Demand service.

