Amplify ETFs Enhances NDIV with Covered Calls, Targeting High Income and Capital Appreciation

CHICAGO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of innovative exchange-traded funds, announces enhancements to the Amplify Energy & Natural Resources Covered Call ETF (NDIV), expanding the fund’s income-generating capabilities through the addition of a covered call strategy. The fund was previously named the Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF. NDIV will continue trading under its existing ticker NYSE Arca, NDIV.

NDIV seeks to balance high income and capital appreciation potential by targeting 10% or greater total annualized income, generated through a combination of option premium income and dividends, while maintaining exposure to energy and natural resources equities. NDIV will track the VettaFi Energy and Natural Resources Covered Call Index, which applies a covered call overlay to a portfolio of dividend-paying companies across the energy and natural resources sectors.

The fund’s targeted income profile is supported by two sources of potential cash flow: covered call premiums and dividends, with the opportunity for additional returns linked to the performance of the underlying equity holdings.

Energy (oil, gas, and consumable fuels) and natural resource companies have seen strong momentum and benefitted from rising global energy usage driven by artificial intelligence, U.S. reshoring initiatives, global electrification, and ongoing infrastructure investment. These dynamics have supported cash flows and earnings across the sector, reinforcing its relevance within capital appreciation and income-oriented investment strategies.

“We are seeing increased investor demand for investments that seek to balance capital appreciation with attractive monthly income potential,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “Our enhancement of NDIV further differentiates this ETF by providing two potential cash flow engines for investors: dividend and option income. We believe energy and natural resource investors will find a 10% target income level, with no anticipated K-1 form, to be attractive.”

NDIV is part of Amplify’s growing YieldSmart™ ETF suite , a family of advanced covered call options-based ETFs focused on balancing income and capital appreciation.

Feature Amplify Energy & Natural Resources Covered Call ETF (NDIV) Target Annual Option Premium Approximately 6% Target Total Annualized Income Approximately 10% Underlying Index VettaFi Energy and Natural Resources Covered Call Index Strategy Deliver energy (oil, gas & consumable fuels) and natural resources equity exposure with enhanced income through a covered call and dividend strategy Distribution Frequency Monthly Income & Growth Profile Targets high income with capital appreciation potential Expense Ratio 0.59% Seeking Total return via dividends, option premiums, and capital appreciation from energy and natural resources equities

There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve the Target Option Premium in any period. Actual premium income over a year may be higher or lower depending on changes in the Fund’s NAV.



Prior to 1/29/26, the Amplify Energy & Natural Resources Covered Call ETF was the Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF that previously tracked the EQM Natural Resources Dividend Income Index (NDIVITR).

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. There is no guarantee distributions will be made. An investment in the Fund is not a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objectives will be achieved.

The Fund is non-diversified and can invest a greater portion of its assets in securities of individual issuers than a diversified fund.



The Fund is subject to the risks associated with companies in the natural resources and commodities-related industries, energy and materials sectors which can cause volatility and affect its value. These industries can be significantly affected by rapid changes in supply and demand, changes in interest rates, government policies and regulations, environmental concerns, worldwide politics and economic conditions. The Fund will invest in American Depositary Receipts which may be subject to certain risks associated with direct investments in the securities of non-U.S. companies, such as currency, political, economic and market risks because their values depend on the performance of the non-dollar denominated underlying non-U.S. securities.

Dividend-Paying Companies are not obligated to pay or continue to pay dividends on their securities. Therefore, there is a possibility that a company could reduce or eliminate the payment of dividends in the future, which could negatively affect the Fund’s performance.

Covered call strategies may limit upside potential while still exposing the Fund to downside risk. Covered puts can incur substantial losses if the underlying asset rises sharply, with premiums offering limited protection. Monthly distributions may include return of capital, which lowers the investor’s cost basis and could result in higher loss. FLEX Options may be less liquid, making it harder to close positions at preferred times or prices.

The Fund employs a “passive management” or indexing investment approach that seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index. Differences in timing of trades and valuation as well as fees and expenses, may cause the fund to not exactly replicate the index known as tracking error.

This information does not constitute, and should not be considered a substitute for any specific legal, tax or accounting advice. Please consult with qualified professionals for this type of advice.

