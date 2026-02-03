Chilean Telecom Hits 96% Conversion Rate After Agile Deploys Regula’s Identity Verification Solution

RESTON, Va., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by Chile’s updated telecom regulations, Agile Ingeniería y Consultoría has partnered with Regula, a global developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions, to deploy a high-volume, high-compliance IDV system. The platform now enables the Chilean telecom sector to process more than 300,000 identity checks each month with the same document authentication accuracy used at border checkpoints, achieving a 96% conversion rate and full alignment with the country’s new requirements.

Regula’s ID verification solution allows Chilean telecom to verify and onboard individuals from anywhere in the world.

Challenge. Until recently, SIM activations and number portability in Chile were vulnerable to fraud due to a lack of reliable verification controls. The new regulation, introduced in early 2025, set stricter standards for verifying the identity of every user activating a phone line or prepaid SIM card.

Solution. To meet these requirements while keeping customer onboarding fast and frictionless, Agile integrated Regula Document Reader SDK into its identity verification platform.

Regula’s solution performs deep authenticity checks across MRZs, barcodes, RFID chips, holograms, and optically variable elements, using a liveness-centric approach to confirm the document’s physical presence and authenticity. It also cross-verifies data across all document zones to detect inconsistencies or tampering, exposing even sophisticated forgeries without slowing down the user journey.

“Regula was brought in to specifically address the need to read and validate a range of identity documents that would have been very difficult for us to integrate on our own. Today, this allows us to verify and onboard individuals from anywhere in the world who have an identity document, significantly expanding our reach,” says Claudio Delgado, Co-Founder and Product Manager at Agile.

Results. After deploying Regula’s solution, there were several significant improvements, including:

96% customer conversion rate , even with added verification steps.

, even with added verification steps. 300,000+ ID checks per month handled efficiently and securely.

handled efficiently and securely. Significant reduction in fraud and SIM misuse.

and SIM misuse. Full compliance with Chilean telecom Resolution No. 566/2024.

“We’re proud to support Agile in modernizing telecom identity verification in Latin America. Our technology delivers verification accuracy on par with border checkpoints, in any environment, helping organizations fight fraud with zero compromise on speed, trust, and compliance,” comments Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

About Agile Ingeniería y Consultoría

Founded 19 years ago in Chile, Agile Ingeniería y Consultoría has grown into one of Latin America’s leading experts in personal identification, KYC (Know Your Customer), and KYB (Know Your Business) processes — both in-person and remote. The company is also recognized as one of the country’s top specialists in electronic signatures and infrastructure, counting the Chilean Civil Registry among its clients.

In 2024, Agile became part of the Solem Group, a Chilean technology and innovation group focused on delivering digital transformation and advanced technological solutions for both public and private organizations across Latin America. This allowed Agite to further expand its innovation capacity within a dedicated research center for biometric technologies.

Today, Agile operates across Latin America, delivering advanced identity verification (IDV) and data security services.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com .

