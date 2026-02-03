Bond to Go Public on Nasdaq as Catalyst for Global Scale

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond (“Bond”) (legal name: Tg-17, Inc.), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform which is already widely adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced that its initial registration statement has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), allowing it to proceed toward becoming a publicly listed company. Trading on the Nasdaq is expected to commence on February 4, 2026, under the symbol OBAI.

World’s First AI-powered Preventative Personal Security

Bond is a global leader in AI-powered Preventative Personal Security, a new category that helps corporations, cities, universities, and families proactively enhance the personal security and peace of mind of their people—across demographics, geographies, and roles. Bond’s platform uniquely offers a 24/7 Personal Security Companion that combines artificial intelligence with live personal security agents around the world to detect risk, provide guidance, deter perpetrators, coordinate response, and deliver reassurance at scale.

With over 1.4 million security service requests handled, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving situations, and customers including some of the world’s largest companies, Bond is proven operationally, technologically, and commercially. The private security market is projected to reach $438B, and Bond’s unique AI-powered platform positions it to be a potential winner in this category moving forward.

“We see this as a key opportunity for us to accelerate our growth and scale our infrastructure to meet the growing demand for our service,” said Bond’s CEO and Founder Doron Kempel, a serial technology entrepreneur who sold his prior companies to IBM and HPE for almost a billion dollars.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City - with command centers around the world - that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Maxim Group LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Nasdaq listing.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1 , under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. TG-17, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

