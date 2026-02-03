Dryden Gold Corp. to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 10th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY, OTCQB: DRYGF, FSE: X7W), based in Dryden, Ontario focused on Discovering high-grade gold with district scale potential in Northwestern Ontario, today announced that Maura Kolb, P. Geo., President will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 10th, 2026.

DATE: February 10th

TIME: 10:30am ET/8:30am PT

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“DRY”), on the OTCQB marketplace (“DRYGF”) and on the FSE: (“X7W“). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold’s property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.



For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

