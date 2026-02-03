Knox Systems and Carahsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure SaaS, AI Adoption Across the Public Sector

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knox Systems , the largest FedRAMP managed cloud solution, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Knox Systems’ Master Government Aggregator®, making Knox’s Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program FedRAMP® -authorized managed cloud and AI security platform available to the Public Sector, independent software vendors (ISVs) and commercial customers through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

As Government agencies accelerate the adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS) and artificial intelligence (AI), security, compliance and cost remain persistent barriers. Knox Systems eliminates these barriers by delivering FedRAMP-grade cloud infrastructure and continuous compliance monitoring, enabling organizations to quickly deploy modern SaaS and AI tools without compromising security or mission resilience.

“Government agencies want access to the best commercial SaaS and AI technologies, but legacy infrastructure and compliance complexity often slow progress,” said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. “By partnering with Carahsoft, we are expanding access to Knox’s secure managed cloud and continuous compliance capabilities, giving agencies a faster, lower-risk path to modernize while meeting the highest Federal security standards.”

The partnership with Carahsoft and its reseller partners provides Public Sector agencies, ISVs and commercial customers with seamless access to Knox Systems’ compliance solutions. The company’s solutions enable organizations to assess, deploy and secure SaaS and AI applications using NIST 800-53 controls, the foundation of FedRAMP compliance, while maintaining real-time visibility into risk and configuration drift.

Federal agencies face increasing pressure to move away from legacy, on-premise infrastructure and toward commercial off-the-shelf cloud solutions. While SaaS adoption improves efficiency and security, only a fraction of available commercial tools are authorized for Federal use. Knox closes the gap by providing agencies with a compliant cloud environment to securely run SaaS and AI applications, streamlining authorization and reducing ongoing operational burden.

“Knox Systems’ managed cloud and compliance capabilities empower organizations to modernize rapidly while ensuring adherence to critical Federal security requirements,” said Alex Whitworth, Cybersecurity Solutions Vertical Executive at Carahsoft. “The company’s platform helps Government agencies, ISVs and commercial customers reduce security risks, automate compliance processes and maintain secure IT environments. Carahsoft and its reseller partners look forward to working with Knox Systems to deliver modern cloud and AI technologies to the Public Sector.”

Knox Systems’ solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or KnoxSystems@carahsoft.com . Explore Knox Systems solutions here .

For more information about Knox Systems, visit www.knoxsystems.com .

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest Federal managed cloud, trusted by defense and civilian agencies to run mission-critical workloads securely. Built for speed, resilience and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP-authorized cloud infrastructure, continuous compliance monitoring and automated remediation that enable agencies to adopt SaaS and AI with confidence.

Contact

Knox Systems

media@knoxsystems.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .