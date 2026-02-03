Wearable Devices Wraps Up Successful 2025: Fueling the Smart Glasses Multi-Billion Dollar Market with Intuitive, Touch-Free Control Solutions

The company is gaining traction in the smart glasses sector, with the category projected to reach 105.7 million device shipments between 2025 and 2029

Yokneam Illit, Israel, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, reflects on the transformative year of 2025 for the wearable devices industry, particularly in the rapidly evolving smart glasses market. With consumer adoption of smart glasses surging, driven by advancements in augmented reality (“AR”), health monitoring, and seamless integration into daily life, the demand for intuitive, touch-free control solutions has never been higher. Wearable Devices’s consumer-focused products, the Mudra Band and Mudra Link, have positioned the Company at the forefront of this shift, enabling users to interact with their devices in smarter and more natural ways.

A recent report by International Data Corporation (“IDC”), titled “Global XR Shipments Rebound Behind Glasses-First Momentum, IDC Reports“, published on December 11, 2025, forecasts global extended reality (“XR”) glasses shipments to grow approximately 320% in 2025, reaching 10.6 million units, according to IDC. Worldwide, the growing mainstream acceptance of XR glasses and continued enthusiasm from gamers for mixed reality and big-screen experiences have propelled the market forward. The XR glasses category is expected to ship approximately 105.7 million devices from 2025 through 2029, totaling approximately 29.7 million units in 2029, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3%.

This widespread adoption has created a growing need for advanced control mechanisms that go beyond traditional voice commands or physical buttons. Consumers are increasingly seeking solutions that allow for comfortable and familiar inputs to control digital devices without disrupting their activities, especially in scenarios such as driving, exercising or multitasking in dynamic environments.

The Mudra Technology delivers groundbreaking non-contact interaction capabilities for this ecosystem, with its Mudra Band and Mudra Link products.

The Mudra Band is an award-winning aftermarket Apple Watch wrist neural interface. It uses proprietary sEMG (surface electromyography) sensors and adaptive-AI to detect subtle finger and wrist movements, enabling Apple users to seamlessly control their Apple devices through the customized Mudra Band watch face, and easily hop and switch control between devices.

The Mudra Link, a cross-platform universal neural gesture-control wristband (Android, macOS, Windows and other platforms), provides personalized, low-latency touch-free interaction, supporting multiple control schemes in mouse or keyboard modes. During 2025, the Company introduced customized presets and native Mudra Link app compatibility on select smart glasses (including Xreal, Rokid, RayNeo and Virtue), enabling full onboarding, gesture mapping and control directly on supported glasses for better immersion and accessibility in the growing smart-glasses ecosystem.

“2025 has been a pivotal year for smart glasses, as consumers start embracing these devices as essential extensions of their digital lives,” said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. “We’re thrilled to see the rising demand for our Mudra Band and Mudra Link, which address the core challenge of hands-free control in an innovative and user-centric way. As adoption grows, so does the opportunity to make wearable technology more intuitive and inclusive.”

Mudra’s 2025 milestones were defined by a blend of strategic market expansion and technical advancement, highlighted by new collaborations with leading smart glasses manufacturers to integrate Mudra’s technology into their devices for improved market penetration and consumer satisfaction. Alongside these partnerships, the Company drove innovation through significant feature updates that delivered enhanced, inclusive gesture recognition capabilities for a diverse range of users. Looking ahead to 2026, Mudra technology is poised to build on this momentum, with upcoming enhancements to the Mudra Link that promise even more seamless integration with next-gen smart glasses and AI wearables.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Company intends to build on this momentum and redefine the boundaries of human-machine interaction through its emerging AI initiatives. Beyond gesture recognition, the Company is advancing its proprietary Large MUAP Model (LMM) and edge AI capabilities with the goal of supporting a new neural standard for the AI era. The Company’s technology is designed to embrace the latest AI innovations, introducing ”Vibe Coding” tools accessible to developers, alongside autonomous agent-based workflows utilized by the Company to accelerate further development. By processing intent directly on the wrist, the Company aims to ensure that as digital systems become smarter, user control remains seamless and intuitive.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from AR/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the expected market trends, the potential benefits of our technology and products, and our plans to broaden adoption of neural gesture control across mobile, desktop and XR use cases. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on March 20, 2025 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.





Investor Relations Contact:





Michal Efraty

IR@wearabledevices.co.il