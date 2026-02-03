Stella Legal and Sirion Partner To Accelerate the Adoption of Agentic AI Contract Lifecycle Management

LONDON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella Legal , a premier provider of AI-driven contract operations transformation, today announced a strategic services and delivery partnership with Sirion , a global leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM). Through this collaboration, Stella Legal joins Sirion as a flagship implementation partner. Stella Legal will work alongside Sirion to operationalize contracting transformation through customized optimization and AI-enablement services, designed to ensure successful technology adoption and long-term operational excellence.

The partnership targets a critical gap in legal technology implementation. It uses flexible delivery models with ongoing support to accelerate adoption and capture value. Sirion helps some of the world’s largest enterprises to manage the full contract lifecycle with practitioner-grade AI agents that precisely automate complex contracting tasks.

By combining Sirion’s end-to-end agentic AI platform with Stella Legal’s expert team and global coverage, the two companies take a hand-in-hand approach, empowering organizations to move beyond manual processes into a new era of data-driven contracting. Sirion’s platform is built on its proprietary AI foundation agentOS™, which combines specialized contract intelligence with a conversational interface for greater speed, accuracy, and confidence.

Stella Legal boasts a specialized team of lawyers and technologists who bridge the divide between legal, IT, procurement, and finance departments to support operating model alignment across functions and drive impactful results at speed. This global team delivers regional expertise and 24/7 responsiveness, providing the support clients need to upskill more effectively and scale intelligently.

“AI-native CLM only produces value when it’s operationalized correctly. Stella Legal was founded to cut through CLM complexity and deliver fast, practical solutions that larger firms often overlook,” said Tyson Ballard, Co-founder and CEO of Stella Legal. “By embedding our experts directly with Sirion’s clients, we use a tailored approach that meets customers where they are and guides them to the destination. Our teams help ensure implementations aren't just technical successes, but durable business assets that generate contract intelligence and measurable value.”

Stella Legal combines decades of legal experience with leading-edge technical innovations, resulting in a comprehensive understanding of customers’ needs that enables precision service delivery. The company will provide high-touch service that accelerates adoption and ensures Sirion’s AI-native capabilities translate into sustained customer success at scale.

“As a pioneer in the CLM space, Sirion is redefining the category with agentic AI to operate with the judgment and precision of a seasoned practitioner,” said Puneet Bhakri, Chief Revenue Officer, Sirion. “As we continue to lead the shift toward AI-native contracting, partnering with specialized firms like Stella Legal is critical to achieve that vision. Their deep legal operations expertise and AI-first approach help customers realize value faster and stay focused on business outcomes rather than software interfaces.”

About Sirion

Sirion is a leading AI-native contract lifecycle management platform that helps enterprises store, create, and manage contracts with greater intelligence and control. By combining a conversational interface with specialized AI agents, Sirion enables organizations to manage contractual risk, improve compliance, and gain deeper insight across millions of contracts. Sirion supports more than seven million contracts across over 100 languages for many of the world’s largest enterprises. For more information, visit www.sirion.ai .

About Stella Legal

Stella Legal is a specialist consulting firm specializing in AI enablement, contract excellence, legal operations and spend management solutions for enterprise legal and procurement teams. With a focus on strategy, implementation, and sustainable adoption, Stella empowers organizations to scale smarter and embrace the future of legal technology. For more information, visit www.stella-legal.com or follow Stella Legal on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

For Sirion:

Bodhi Thakur

Head of Brand and Comms

bodhi.thakur@sirionlabs.com

For Stella Legal:

Sean Hojnacki

Senior Director

LIMELIGHT

sean@limelightgrowth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/effeeadd-449b-4a5c-8686-c8891cd6038c