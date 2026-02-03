Machine Vision Camera Market Poised for Strong Growth, Hitting $10.19 Billion by 2030

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Machine Vision Camera Market by Imaging Spectrum (Visible Light, Visible + IR/NIR), Frame Rate (<25 fps, 25-125 fps, >125 fps), Format (Area Scan, Line Scan), Deployment (General, Robotic Cell), Vision Type (1D, 2D, 3D), System Type - Forecast to 2030", is expected to grow from USD 6.73 billion in 2025 to USD 10.19 billion by 2030.

This growth represents a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The rise in automation in the electronics, automotive, and packaging industries drives market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on high-speed, high-resolution imaging to improve defect detection and production accuracy. The adoption of machine vision is also supported by advances in CMOS sensor technology and high-bandwidth interfaces, such as GigE, CoaXPress, and USB3. These advances significantly boost data transfer and imaging performance in complex inspection environments. The market is benefiting from the increasing use of smart cameras and edge AI vision systems in factory automation and logistics.

Key Takeaways:

The Asia Pacific dominated the machine vision camera market, accounting for a 41% share in 2024.

By imaging spectrum, the Visible + IR segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0%.

By frame rate, >125 fps segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, and Teledyne Technologies Inc. were identified as key players in the machine vision camera market, given their strong market share and extensive product portfolios.

in the machine vision camera market, given their strong market share and extensive product portfolios. Baumer, JAI A/S, and IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders

Machine Vision Camera Market Segmentation:

By imaging spectrum, the visible spectrum cameras segment is expected to hold the largest share in the machine vision camera market during the forecast period.

By imaging spectrum, the visible spectrum cameras segment is expected to hold the largest share in the machine vision camera market during the forecast period, driven by its wide industrial applicability and cost-efficient deployment. Visible-spectrum cameras are extensively used across electronics manufacturing, automotive assembly, packaging, and food processing for applications such as component inspection, surface defect detection, label verification, and assembly validation. Their high-resolution output, fast processing capability, and compatibility with standard lighting conditions make them ideal for high-speed production environments. Ongoing advancements in CMOS sensors, global shutter technology, and high-bandwidth interfaces are further enhancing performance, strengthening the segment’s dominance.

By frame rate, the 25–125 fps segment is expected to hold the second-largest share in the machine vision camera market during the forecast period.

The 25–125 fps frame rate segment is expected to secure the second-largest market share, driven by its broad applicability across industrial inspection tasks that require reliable speed and high image quality. Cameras within this range offer an optimal balance between frame rate, resolution, and processing efficiency, making them well-suited for electronics assembly, automotive inspection, packaging verification, and general manufacturing workflows. Their ability to capture fast-moving objects with sufficient clarity supports accurate defect detection and measurement in mid- to high-speed production environments.

By industry, the food & beverages segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By industry, the food & beverages industry is expected to register the highest CAGR in the machine vision camera market during the forecast period, driven by the sector’s increasing focus on quality assurance, safety compliance, and production efficiency. Machine vision cameras are being widely adopted for applications such as contamination detection, label and packaging verification, fill-level inspection, and surface defect identification. High-speed processing and high-resolution imaging enable real-time monitoring across fast-moving production lines, helping manufacturers minimize errors and reduce waste. The growing shift toward automation, stricter regulatory standards, and rising consumer expectations for consistent product quality are further accelerating demand.

By region, the Asia Pacific segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate in the machine vision camera market, driven by rapid industrialization, large-scale manufacturing expansion, and strong government support for automation and digital transformation. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are investing heavily in electronics production, semiconductor fabrication, EV manufacturing, and advanced packaging lines, creating substantial demand for high-performance machine vision cameras. The region’s fast adoption of smart factories, robotics, and AI-enabled inspection systems is further accelerating market growth.

Key Market Players:

Keyence Corporation (Japan),

Basler AG (Germany),

Cognex Corporation (US),

Teledyne Technologies Inc. (US),

Sony Group Corporation (Japan),

Omron Corporation (Japan),

Panasonic Corporation (Japan),

SICK AG (Germany)

