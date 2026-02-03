Calero’s Jason Wieser Recognized as 2026 CRN Channel Chief

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calero, the global leader in Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions, today announced that CRN® – a brand of The Channel Company – has selected Jason Wieser, Senior Vice President of Channel Sales, for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN Channel Chiefs list. The recognition acknowledges Calero’s partner-first channel model, which is grounded in insight, discipline, and long-term customer value.

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list honors IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and collaboration across the industry. Wieser was also named a CRN Channel Chief in 2023, making this his second time earning the recognition.

Wieser brings nearly two decades of experience leading channel strategy and execution to Calero. He commented, “The channel is evolving, and growth today comes from helping partners move beyond transactions to long-term customer value. At Calero, we’re focused on building an ecosystem that supports that shift – one that’s structured, transparent, and designed to help partners create a sustainable pipeline.”

Calero’s channel strategy centers on visibility and measurable outcomes, equipping partners to navigate complex SaaS, mobility, and telecom spend. A disciplined program and practical enablement help partners ramp faster, differentiate clearly, and build a predictable pipeline. Additionally, Calero’s unified platform and actionable insight enables partners to drive smarter technology decisions and customer value.

Added Wieser, “We don’t compete with our partners or go around them; our model strengthens their position with customers by providing the visibility and expertise needed to identify inefficiencies, clarify technology spend, and turn that intelligence into meaningful, ongoing customer conversations.”

For Technology Services Distributors and their partner ecosystems, Calero enables growth beyond one-off transactions, supporting continued customer engagement, uncovering new opportunities through deeper technology insight, and reinforcing the partner’s role as a trusted advisor over time.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN. “Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day.”

CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs list is featured on CRN.com at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Calero

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Calero is the leading provider of Technology Business Management solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 102 countries, Calero is trusted globally for its modern, centralized platform that spans telecom management, mobility management, SaaS management, and market data management.

These solutions help organizations reduce risk, boost productivity, and drive efficiency across complex technology environments, empowering organizations to streamline and optimize their technology investments through three key solution pillars:

Technology Expense Management: Advanced software solutions designed to optimize technology spend across market data, telecom, mobile, SaaS, and beyond.

Advanced software solutions designed to optimize technology spend across market data, telecom, mobile, SaaS, and beyond. Technology Lifecycle Management: Comprehensive unified platform that enhances IT asset management, providing detailed inventory visibility, lifecycle tracking, and secure processes for asset reallocation and disposal - from procurement to retirement.

Comprehensive unified platform that enhances IT asset management, providing detailed inventory visibility, lifecycle tracking, and secure processes for asset reallocation and disposal - from procurement to retirement. Managed Technology Services: Tailored managed services that enable organizations to automate, streamline, and maximize the efficiency of IT resource management.





With a focus on delivering actionable insights and operational efficiency, Calero helps businesses achieve greater control and cost savings across their technology ecosystem.

Find out more at www.calero.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/496f914f-8ffb-422c-9fb9-405037a88629