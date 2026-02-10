Calero Launches Calero Assistant, a Secure Conversational Intelligence Layer for Telecom and Mobility Spend Insights

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calero, a global leader in Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions, today announced the launch of Calero Assistant, a secure, conversational intelligence layer that simplifies how enterprises access and act on telecom and mobility invoice data.

Embedded directly within the Calero platform, Calero Assistant allows Telecom Expense Management (TEM) and Mobility Expense Management (MEM) teams to ask natural-language questions and receive immediate, trusted answers from their invoice data – without navigating dashboards, building reports, or relying on specialized expertise. The result is faster insight and more confident decision-making across IT, finance, procurement, and business leadership.

Legacy TEM and MEM tools often depend on static reports and complex interfaces that slow analysis and restrict access to insight. Calero Assistant removes this friction by making invoice intelligence conversational and actionable, significantly reducing the time between question and decision.

“At Calero, innovation starts with the realities our customers face every day,” said Eric Martorano, President and CRO of Calero. “Telecom and mobility data is inherently complex, but accessing insight from it shouldn’t be. Calero Assistant enables teams to move from searching for data to acting on it – immediately and with confidence.”

Purpose-built for enterprise TEM and MEM environments, Calero Assistant operates within Calero’s secure data foundation and is grounded in each customer’s actual invoice data. Unlike generic AI tools, it delivers domain-specific intelligence with the accuracy, governance, and trust required for enterprise decision-making.

“Too often, AI promises simplicity and delivers more complexity,” said Hyoun Park, VP of TEM and Mobility at Calero. “Calero Assistant interprets telecom and mobility invoices, contextualizes what matters for the business, and surfaces insight in plain language managers can actually use.”

Key capabilities include:

Instant answers from complex telecom and mobility invoices with no configuration or training

Conversational access to insight for both experts and non-experts

Proactive identification of invoices requiring approval, spend trends, and disputed charges





Calero Assistant is designed for organizations still managing telecom and mobility spend through spreadsheets, rigid legacy platforms, or manual data transfers, as well as enterprises seeking secure, practical intelligence to reduce costs and improve governance.

To learn more about Calero Assistant or request a demonstration, visit www.calero.com.

About Calero

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Calero is a leading provider of Technology Business Management solutions, trusted by more than 3,000 customers across 102 countries. Calero’s centralized platform spans telecom management, mobility management, SaaS management, and market data management, helping organizations reduce risk, increase productivity, and optimize technology investments.

Learn more at www.calero.com or follow Calero on LinkedIn.

