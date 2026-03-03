Calero Earns 5-Star Rating in 2026 CRN® Partner Program Guide

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calero, a global leader in Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions, today announced it has been honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a five-star rating in the prestigious 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide.

The telecom, SaaS, and mobility markets have rapidly converged, reshaping how organizations manage and optimize technology investments. Enterprises are overseeing increasingly complex, fragmented technology environments, driving a fundamental shift in partner engagement models. Calero addresses this market convergence with a single platform spanning SaaS, mobility and telecom that provides a unified view of an organization’s technology spend.

Calero’s partner program is transforming the channel from transactional selling to growth-led, insight-driven customer engagements. With that clarity in place, partners are equipped to act as trusted advisors, helping interpret insights, identify optimization opportunities, and guide innovation initiatives. The result is informed decision-making, proactive governance, and funded expansion opportunities.

Commented Jason Wieser, Calero Senior Vice President of Channel Sales and 2026 CRN Channel Chief, “A key focus of our partner program is to enable partners to move from episodic selling to continuous account planning, strengthening their role as trusted advisors to CIOs and CFOs. In addition, our refined joint go-to-market approach has improved partner activation, increased pipeline quality, and accelerated deal velocity – without adding complexity to the program. We are honored that CRN has recognized our efforts.”

With three clearly defined tiers, Trusted, Premier and Strategic, Calero’s partner program offers a scalable framework where growth is earned through value creation, featuring no joining fees or revenue commitments for the entry tier.

“Being included in the 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide reflects how today’s technology vendors are rethinking their partner programs to keep pace with a rapidly evolving channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “As solution providers navigate new customer demands, business models and technologies, this annual guide serves as a critical resource for identifying vendors that are investing in programs designed to drive long‑term growth and shared success. The guide delivers meaningful insight into what sets each partner program apart, helping solution providers make confident, strategic partnership decisions.”

For more about Calero's partner program, visit https://www.calero.com/partnerships.

About Calero

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Calero is a leading provider of Technology Business Management solutions, trusted by more than 3,000 customers across 102 countries. Calero’s centralized platform spans telecom management, mobility management, SaaS management, and market data management, helping organizations reduce risk, increase productivity, and optimize technology investments.

