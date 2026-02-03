AI That Pays: Andrew Cardno to Reveal the Integrations Driving Casino Profitability at RavingNEXT 2026

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) announced today that Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Andrew Cardno will speak at the virtual RavingNEXT Casino Operations and Strategy Summit on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

Cardno’s session, “AI That Pays: Top Five Integrations Changing Casino Profitability Right Now,” will focus on how casino and hospitality operators are using artificial intelligence today to deliver measurable operational and financial results — without large-scale system replacements or experimental technology.

Taking place from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. PDT, the session is designed for executive leaders, Tribal leadership, finance teams, analysts, and compliance professionals seeking practical guidance on where AI is creating value right now across casino enterprises.

Deana Scott, CEO of Raving Consulting, highlighted the perspective Cardno brings to the industry:

“Andrew brings clarity and creativity to some of the most complex challenges in gaming. I always value his perspective and forward-thinking approach, and we’re pleased to have him share his vast expertise on our stage.”

Building on that foundation, Cardno will outline five AI-driven integrations currently delivering return on investment across gaming and hospitality operations, including predictive maintenance, labor forecasting, personalized marketing, and revenue protection.

“AI has reached a point where it can quietly improve performance across the operation — not by replacing people, but by helping teams make better decisions faster,” said Cardno. “This session focuses on the integrations that are already paying off inside casinos today.”

The session reflects broader shifts across the industry as casino resorts evolve into multi-experience destinations spanning gaming, hospitality, dining, and entertainment. As offerings expand, operators increasingly rely on unified data and intelligent automation to maintain profitability, improve efficiency, and strengthen guest loyalty.

RavingNEXT brings together casino and hospitality executives from across North America to explore emerging strategies shaping the future of operations, analytics, and leadership.

Session Details

AI That Pays: Top Five Integrations Changing Casino Profitability Right Now

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. PDT

Speaker

Andrew Cardno, Co-founder & Chief Technology Officer

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI)

ABOUT RAVING

Raving was founded in 1998 and is a Native-owned, women-managed organization. For more than two decades, Raving has partnered with over 152 Tribal Nations and enterprises, as well as commercial properties and First Nations organizations worldwide. Raving produces several industry-leading events and publications, including Raving NEXT, Casino Marketing & Technology Conference, and Tribal Gaming & Hospitality Magazine.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Its advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution — whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based — enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/ .

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.