Vinyl Institute Applauds U.S.-India Trade Framework, Praises Trump Administration's Leadership

Washington D.C., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vinyl Institute (VI), representing America’s leading manufacturers of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin, today issued the following statement in response to the announcement of a new trade deal between the United States and India:

"The Vinyl Institute commends President Donald Trump and his administration for securing a landmark trade framework with India that strengthens economic ties between two of the world’s largest democracies. This deal marks a significant step forward in expanding market access for American manufacturers and reinforces the importance of free and fair trade.

India is one of the fastest-growing global markets for PVC, and the elimination of tariffs and non-tariff barriers on U.S. exports will enhance the competitiveness of American-made PVC resin in this critical region. By removing trade obstacles, this deal creates new opportunities for U.S. producers to meet India’s growing demand for high-quality, reliable PVC, which is essential to infrastructure, clean and safe water systems, and housing development.

We applaud the Administration’s commitment to advancing U.S. manufacturing and opening markets for American-made products. The Vinyl Institute looks forward to working with both governments to ensure the successful implementation of this framework and to support continued growth and innovation in the United States vinyl industry."

About the Vinyl Institute

The Vinyl Institute (VI), founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, vinyl additives, and modifiers. The VI works on behalf of its members to promote the benefits of the world’s most versatile plastic, used to make everything from PVC piping to flooring, roofing and vinyl siding. The vinyl industry in the United States employs over 350,000 highly skilled employees at nearly 3,000 facilities and generates an economic value of $54 billion. For more information, visit vinylinfo.org.