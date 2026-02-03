Command Alkon to Showcase Cloud-Native Concrete Solutions at the 2026 Canadian Concrete Expo

HILLIARD, Ohio, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2026 Canadian Concrete Expo, taking place February 11-12 in Toronto. Attendees can connect with Command Alkon at Space 2-451 on the show floor.

As Canada’s premier event for the concrete and construction industries, the Canadian Concrete Expo brings together thousands of producers, contractors, and industry leaders for two days of innovation, education, and collaboration. Command Alkon is proud to support this event and demonstrate how its cloud-native and cloud-connected technologies are helping ready mix producers modernize operations, improve efficiency, and drive measurable results.

At the expo, Command Alkon will highlight its Command Cloud ecosystem, purpose-built for the heavy building materials industry and designed to deliver real-time visibility, smarter decision-making, and seamless connectivity across operations.

Featured solutions powered by Command Cloud include:

Sales & Quoting + Dispatch

Convert quotes to orders with ease while managing dispatch from a centralized, cloud-based platform. Command Cloud provides real-time visibility into pricing, sales pipelines, and order execution, helping teams align faster and operate with confidence.

Convert quotes to orders with ease while managing dispatch from a centralized, cloud-based platform. Command Cloud provides real-time visibility into pricing, sales pipelines, and order execution, helping teams align faster and operate with confidence. Material Supply

Gain a centralized, real-time view of raw materials across plants with automated inventory updates from production. Material Supply digitizes material receipts, improves inventory accuracy, and streamlines reconciliation to reduce waste and speed financial processes.

Gain a centralized, real-time view of raw materials across plants with automated inventory updates from production. Material Supply digitizes material receipts, improves inventory accuracy, and streamlines reconciliation to reduce waste and speed financial processes. Batch AI & Cloud-Connected Batch + Plant Analytics

Optimize plant performance through real-time production data, enabling consistent quality, reduced rework, and improved efficiency across single or multi-plant operations. Batch AI delivers real-time optimization, while Plant Analytics provides the visibility needed to support continuous improvement and smarter, data-driven decisions.

Optimize plant performance through real-time production data, enabling consistent quality, reduced rework, and improved efficiency across single or multi-plant operations. Batch AI delivers real-time optimization, while Plant Analytics provides the visibility needed to support continuous improvement and smarter, data-driven decisions. Customer Portal & Payments

Enable anytime, anywhere ordering, communication, and delivery visibility for customers, paired with integrated online payments to accelerate collections and improve the overall customer experience.

Enable anytime, anywhere ordering, communication, and delivery visibility for customers, paired with integrated online payments to accelerate collections and improve the overall customer experience. Truck Tracking & Fleet Management Solutions

Cloud-based fleet and delivery tracking provides real-time status updates, automated delivery cycle capture, digital DVIRs, and enhanced visibility into fleet performance and costs.





“Concrete producers are under constant pressure to move faster, improve visibility, and make better decisions with their data,” said Alex Leblond, Vice President of Strategic Accounts & Partners at Command Alkon. “At the 2026 Canadian Concrete Expo, we’re looking forward to demonstrating how Command Cloud connects critical operations in one secure, scalable platform, giving producers the insight and control they need to operate more efficiently every day.”

Attendees are invited to visit Command Alkon in Space 2-451 to see live demonstrations, connect with product experts, and learn how cloud-native solutions are transforming concrete operations across Canada and beyond.

To learn more about Command Alkon’s solutions for ready mix producers, visit:

https://commandalkon.com/ready-mix-producer/.

For more information about the Canadian Concrete Expo or to register, visit the official event website.

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate, and cement suppliers. With 50 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com