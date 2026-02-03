Students at Greyhound ISD Discover School Board Roles During Appreciation Month

Charleston, SC, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students at Greyhound Independent School District (ISD) are discovering the vital role of their school board through a special visit from Trustee Rusty, in celebration of School Board Appreciation Month. This engaging event allows young learners to mee Trustee Rusty, a dedicated advocate for education, who explains how school boards operate and the importance of civic engagement. With a friendly demeanor and a passion for education, Rusty captivates students, helping them understand the significance of their school board in shaping their educational experiences.



Trustee Rusty’s visit is not just informative; it’s a delightful journey into the world of civic responsibility. As he walks through the halls of Greyhound ISD, students are eager to learn about the election process for trustees and how these elected officials make decisions that impact every classroom. Rusty shares stories of how school boards support teachers, staff, and families, making crucial decisions that often go unnoticed. His enthusiasm is infectious, sparking curiosity among students about their own roles in the community.



Key themes explored during Trustee Rusty’s visit include:

- The role of school boards in education.

- How trustees are elected and their responsibilities.

- The importance of community involvement in schools.

- Encouraging civic engagement among young readers.

- The connection between education and local governance.



Kristi Schmidt structures the narrative in Trustee Rusty to be both entertaining and educational, making complex concepts accessible to young minds. “It’s essential for children to understand who leads their schools and how they can be part of their communities,” Schmidt emphasizes.



As Trustee Rusty wraps up his visit, students are left with a sense of empowerment and a desire to learn more about civic leadership. What other surprises does Trustee Rusty have in store for the students of Greyhound ISD?



Trustee Rusty is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Born and raised in West Texas, Mrs. Schmidt was the first in her family to attend college, thanks to her exceptional teachers and administrators in public education. Mrs. Schmidt taught seventh- and eighth-grade English and coached volleyball, basketball, and tennis. Her passion for service, combined with her genuine care for students and staff, led her to run for the School Board. She strives to help communities understand that a great village requires obligation, respect, love, conviction, and patience. Being on the School Board is her way to give back and to help ensure all students receive the best possible education.

