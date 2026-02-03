Take 5 Oil Change Celebrates CARFAX and Franchise Industry Recognition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change , a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, today announced recent accolades recognizing its customer experience and its value to franchise owners through strong brand recognition and unit-level economics.

Today, CARFAX named 1,119 Take 5 locations as 2025 CARFAX Top‑Rated Service Centers, recognizing service quality and customer satisfaction across the brand’s national network. The designation is based on verified customer reviews submitted throughout 2025 and honors shops that consistently deliver exceptional experiences.

“This CARFAX recognition is a powerful validation of the operational excellence and consistent service standards we’ve built across the Take 5 network,” said Tim Austin, President of Take 5 Oil Change. “As we continue to grow nationwide, our stay-in-your-car model delivers a fast, transparent experience without ever compromising quality.”

CARFAX collects verified customer reviews through its CARFAX Car Care vehicle maintenance program. CARFAX Top-Rated Service Centers are recognized for providing exceptional service and customer satisfaction. Take 5’s average rating across all locations is 4.7 out of 5, according to CARFAX, demonstrating strong, sustained customer confidence throughout 2025.

In addition to its CARFAX recognition, Take 5 continues to gain momentum across the franchise industry, earning accolades for performance and growth:

Climbing 31 spots to #70 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list.

Ranking #22 on Franchise Times' 2026 “Fast & Serious” list, which recognizes the smartest-growing franchise brands.

Take 5 has been consistently recognized in the franchise industry for its attractive unit level economics, strong brand reputation, and proven operational playbook. In 2025, Take 5 surpassed its 500th franchise location, growing its franchise footprint by more than 110% in just three years.

“Everything we do begins with the customer experience,” said Doug Zarkin, Chief Marketing Officer of Take 5 Oil Change. “By designing a service model around clarity, convenience, and trust, we’ve built a brand that resonates with today’s drivers and supports long-term growth. As the automotive maintenance category continues to evolve, Take 5 is redefining what a modern, customer-first experience should look like.”

About Take 5 Oil Change

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to almost 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in just 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance — all without you ever leaving your car. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit Take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram . To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com/ .

