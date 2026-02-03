Combined Arms Supports and Applauds Bipartisan Legislation to Create a National Veterans Strategy

Houston, TX, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is a monumental moment for veteran services. Combined Arms is honored to support bipartisan legislation to create a National Veterans Strategy.

Combined Arms CEO Mike Hutchings is quoted expressing support of the National Veterans Strategy Act of 2026 in the announcement of the introduced legislation.

“Combined Arms supports and applauds the National Veterans Strategy Act as vital legislation that will change the lives of millions of veterans and their families, ensure fiscal responsibility across federal and state governments, and deliver the first comprehensive national insight into veteran services,” said Hutchings. “This is exactly why our organization was founded: the time for transformational change in support of veterans is now, and this legislation shows what that change looks like.”

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) – chairman and ranking member of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs – introduced legislation that directs the President to develop a national strategy every four years on how to best coordinate efforts among various stakeholders to support veteran well-being as a national interest.

The National Veterans Strategy Act of 2026 would establish in law that veteran success is a national interest. It would also direct the federal government to develop standardized metrics to assess veteran outcomes to help identify gaps, strengthen outcomes and align veteran-related policies around shared, universal goals. The legislation would also require the President to regularly consult and coordinate with federal and non-federal entities to identify challenges, develop solutions and align resources and responses.

Read the full release here: https://www.veterans.senate.gov/2026/1/chairman-moran-ranking-member-blumenthal-introduce-legislation-to-develop-a-national-veterans-strategy

About Combined Arms

Combined Arms (CA) is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to transforming the way veterans and military families connect with vetted resources needed to thrive across the nation. Through innovative technology and informed data analytics, the Combined Arms platform unites top-tier veteran service organizations, state and federal agencies, and communities with data-fueled insights. For more information, visit CombinedArms.us.

Attachments