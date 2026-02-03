Swiss Serenity Publishes Informative Guide on Vested Benefits Accounts to Help Swiss Workers Better Understand the Second Pillar

Geneve, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porrentruy, Switzerland – Swiss Serenity, a company specializing in locating unclaimed second pillar assets, has just published a detailed guide on vested benefits accounts (Freizügigkeit) in Switzerland. This reference article answers the essential questions that Swiss workers have during job changes, periods of unemployment, or professional transitions affecting their occupational pension.

A Guide to Understanding a Complex Mechanism of the Swiss Pension System

The vested benefits account remains one of the most complex mechanisms of the Swiss pension system. According to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), more than 10 billion Swiss francs in pension assets remain unclaimed in Swiss substitute institutions.

The guide published by Swiss Serenity covers the administrative and legal aspects of vested benefits accounts, particularly:

Practical definition: What is a vested benefits account and why does it exist?

What is a vested benefits account and why does it exist? Critical moments: When does a vested benefits account become necessary?

When does a vested benefits account become necessary? Administrative process: How to open and manage your account with an approved foundation?

How to open and manage your account with an approved foundation? Pitfalls to avoid: Common administrative errors when changing providers

Common administrative errors when changing providers Succession: What happens to your assets in case of death?

What happens to your assets in case of death? Withdrawal options: What are the legal cases allowing early withdrawal?

The 6 Situations Requiring a Vested Benefits Account

According to the comprehensive guide published by Swiss Serenity, a vested benefits account becomes necessary in six main situations:

Period of unemployment – Between two jobs Career break – Education, professional retraining Stay abroad – Temporary international work or expatriation Parental leave – Temporary interruption of employment contract Leaving a company – Early retirement, dismissal, resignation Termination of affiliation – End of employment without immediate replacement

Important note: If no vested benefits account is opened within two years of leaving the company, the assets are automatically transferred to the Substitute Occupational Benefit Institution, in accordance with Swiss occupational pension legislation.

The Administrative Process in 4 Steps

The Swiss Serenity guide describes the standard administrative process:

Step 1: Departure Notification

The former employer informs its pension fund of the departure. A pension certificate is issued, detailing the amount to be transferred.

Step 2: Provider Selection

The worker selects a vested benefits foundation approved by FINMA. Three types of accounts exist according to regulations: fixed-interest account, securities-based vested benefits account, or vested benefits insurance policy (life insurance).

Step 3: Transfer

The amount is transferred directly from the former pension fund to the new provider, in accordance with legal procedures.

Step 4: Administrative Management

The account remains active until new employment, retirement, or voluntary transfer to a new provider.

Diversification Strategy: The Possibility of Opening Multiple Accounts

Swiss occupational pension legislation allows opening up to two vested benefits accounts simultaneously. This legal option offers workers an administrative diversification option between different approved foundations.

Administrative advantages include:

Diversification between asset managers

Flexibility for future withdrawals

Protection in case of provider failure

Important: Swiss Serenity does not provide any advice on the distribution of assets between different accounts. For any decisions regarding the management of your pension, it is recommended to consult an independent licensed financial advisor.

The 6 Legal Cases for Early Withdrawal

According to the Federal Law on Occupational Old Age, Survivors' and Invalidity Pension Provision (BVG/LPP), six situations allow withdrawal or liquidation before retirement age:

Early retirement – Maximum 5 years before the legal retirement age Total disability – Upon presentation of a full disability pension Self-employment – Upon registration as a self-employed worker Minimal amount – When the capital is less than the annual contribution Definitive departure from Switzerland – Under strict conditions defined by FINMA Home ownership – Purchase of a primary residence in Switzerland

Tax warning: Each early withdrawal entails cantonal tax consequences. Tax rates vary considerably by canton and can represent between 5% and 20% of the withdrawn amount according to current scales.

Succession: Legal Hierarchy of Beneficiaries

In case of death, vested benefits assets are not part of the ordinary succession according to the Swiss Civil Code. They are distributed according to a legal beneficiary clause provided by the BVG/LPP:

Group 1 (priority): Spouse, registered partner, minor children, children in education under 25 years old

Group 2: Substantially dependent persons, cohabitants for at least 5 years, parents of common children

Group 3: Adult children not in education, parents, siblings

Group 4: Other legal heirs (excluding public entities)

This hierarchy is defined by federal legislation and can be consulted with approved vested benefits foundations.

7 Frequently Asked Questions About Vested Benefits Accounts Q1: Why do billions of francs remain unclaimed in Switzerland?

According to data from the Central Office 2nd Pillar, the lack of action during job changes leads to automatic transfer to the Substitute Occupational Benefit Institution after two years of inaction.

Q2: What is the difference between a vested benefits account and life insurance?

The vested benefits account is a pure savings vehicle, while life insurance (vested benefits policy) combines savings and death/disability protection with insurance premiums deducted from the capital.

Q3: Can you refuse the transfer of your account?

No. The BVG/LPP requires mandatory transfer of pension assets. The worker chooses the receiving provider, but not the existence of the transfer.

Q4: How many vested benefits accounts can you open?

Legislation allows opening up to two vested benefits accounts simultaneously (mandatory and extra-mandatory portions).

Q5: What happens if you forget to open an account?

After two years without action, assets automatically migrate to the Substitute Occupational Benefit Institution. Recovery is possible through a formal request to the Central Office 2nd Pillar.

Q6: How to recover assets transferred to the Substitute Institution?

You must contact the Central Office 2nd Pillar (Zentralstelle 2. Säule) to launch the official search. The process is free and generally takes between 3 and 6 months.

Q7: Are vested benefits foundations secure?

All vested benefits foundations operating in Switzerland must be approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and comply with strict BVG/LPP standards.

About Swiss Serenity

Swiss Serenity is a Swiss company based in Porrentruy, specializing in locating unclaimed second pillar assets. The company has helped more than 110,000 clients who opened a case file to identify dispersed or forgotten pension assets, enabling the recovery of 328 million francs in total.

Swiss Serenity focuses exclusively on research and identification of unclaimed assets. The company does not manage funds, does not provide financial advice, and does not make investment decisions. Its service consists of helping Swiss workers find their pension assets and connecting them with the appropriate institutions.

