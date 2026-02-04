Manufacturing Expert James Gizzi of Rochester, NY, Discusses Overcoming Challenges in Aerospace CNC Machining for HelloNation

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why does aerospace manufacturing demand such exceptional precision from CNC machining processes? According to a HelloNation article , James Gizzi of Advantech Industries in Rochester, NY, explains how tight tolerances, advanced materials, and complex geometries require a highly disciplined approach to machining. His insights show how shops must combine technology, skill, and planning to meet the uncompromising expectations of the aerospace sector.

The article notes that precision is the foundation of aerospace manufacturing. Parts regularly require tolerances measured in microns, and the smallest inconsistency can compromise performance. Gizzi explains that achieving this accuracy relies not only on advanced CNC machining equipment but also on controlled environments, expert programming, and constant inspection. Shops doing aerospace work depend on high-resolution metrology tools and thorough quality assurance processes to maintain consistency.

Material challenges also play a major role. Aerospace manufacturing often involves titanium, Inconel, and carbon composites. These materials offer superior strength and heat resistance but can be difficult to machine. The HelloNation feature highlights how tool wear, heat buildup, and distortion must be managed with tailored strategies involving feed rates, coolant flow, and precise toolpath design.

Design complexity increases the demands on CNC machining. Many aerospace components feature advanced contours, undercuts, and compound angles that require multi-axis capabilities. Gizzi notes that 5-axis CNC machining allows shops to achieve these intricate shapes while reducing setups and protecting design intent.

Another challenge is documentation. Aerospace manufacturing requires full process traceability, with strict standards applied to every step. CNC machining shops must maintain both the technical capability and administrative systems necessary for compliance.

The article concludes that when expertise matches advanced equipment, CNC machining can consistently exceed aerospace expectations, delivering parts that perform reliably under extreme conditions.

The article, Overcoming Precision and Performance Hurdles in Aerospace CNC Machining , features insights from James Gizzi, Manufacturing Expert of Rochester, NY, in HelloNation.

