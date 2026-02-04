In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert John R. Lundquist of Wabash, IN Shares Home Staging Tips

WABASH, Ind., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What does it really take to make a house for sale stand out in a smaller market like Wabash? A new HelloNation article featuring John R. Lundquist of Lundquist Appraisals & Real Estate gives sellers clear, useful advice on preparing a home for sale through smart, simple home staging.

The article stresses that staging a house is more than decorating. It’s about showing buyers how they could live there. For sellers in Wabash, where buyers often pay attention to practicality and long-term value, the right staging approach can help a home feel more inviting and move-in ready.

One of the article’s key points is that decluttering should come first. The article explains that extra furniture, stacked papers, or too many decorations can distract buyers. When each room feels clean and open, it’s easier for buyers to understand the layout and imagine themselves living in the space. This is especially important for any house for sale where square footage needs to shine.

The article also discusses the need to remove personal items when preparing a home for sale. Family photos, collections, or strong design choices might make it harder for buyers to picture the space as their own. According to the article, using neutral decor helps create a more welcoming, flexible atmosphere.

Home staging also includes deep cleaning. Clean floors, windows, and surfaces can quickly improve a buyer’s first impression. In Wabash, where many homes are older, a spotless interior can suggest strong upkeep over time. The article reminds sellers that cleanliness is often one of the first things buyers notice.

Furniture arrangement also plays a part in staging a house. The HelloNation article points out that creating clear walking paths and letting in more natural light can help a room feel larger and more functional. This is especially true for homes with traditional layouts common in Wabash.

Another recommendation is to update paint using neutral colors. The article highlights how light gray, beige, or soft white can brighten a room and make it photograph well. A fresh coat of paint is often more effective than larger, expensive upgrades when preparing a home for sale.

The article also touches on curb appeal. Buyers begin forming opinions before they walk through the front door. Trimmed lawns, clean porches, and inviting entries can set the right tone. According to the article, small exterior improvements can go a long way for a house for sale in Wabash.

The article, How Should I Stage My House for Sale in Wabash? , features insights from John R. Lundquist, Real Estate Expert of Wabash, IN, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.



Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6553352b-eb2c-4edc-9b6c-9d91592c53ff