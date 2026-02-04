VenHub Wins RTIH Award for Most Innovative Retailer

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today announced it has been named Most Innovative Retailer at the 2026 RTIH AI in Retail Awards . The award represents the most recent acknowledgement of the Company’s Smart Store solution.

The RTIH Most Innovative Retailer award was judged based on the criteria of “Who has been the most innovative, customer and employee focused retailer over the last 12 months?” Judges were asked to look at AI powered tech deployments, pilots, initiatives, etc. to decide which retailer has been the most consistently forward thinking and customer centric. VenHub won the award after competing against an esteemed field of finalists including, Goddiva, Habitium, Ikea, Prezzee, and Tahina.

The Company’s most recent award marks the fifth major industry award won since October 2025, including:

​“Recognition as Most Innovative Retailer validates what our team has built and what operators and consumers are experiencing every day with our Smart Stores,” said Shahan Ohanessian, VenHub Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “These recent awards reflect growing recognition that our autonomous retail Smart Store solution has moved from concept to reality and is already providing value to communities, retail operators and consumers. Our Smart Stores demonstrate what is possible when robotics, AI, and mobile technology converge to meet people where they are with speed, accuracy, and purpose.”

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

