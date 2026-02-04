Carson Wealth in Omaha Welcomes Financial Advisor Roger Augustyn

Omaha, Neb., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $55 billion* in assets under management (AUM), announced today that seasoned financial advisor Roger Augustyn has joined the firm’s Omaha location. He joins from Osaic, where he reported having served approximately $103 million AUM.

Augustyn brings nearly four decades of experience serving clients, many of whom are retired college professors. His move to Carson is part of a thoughtful business continuity and succession plan as he takes initial steps toward retirement. He will work closely with Managing Director Jon Springer to ensure a seamless transition for clients.

“Some of my clients are like family, and this decision was about making sure they are taken care of for the long term,” said Roger Augustyn. “Carson’s culture, people and forward-looking mindset were key factors in why I’m making this move. I fully believe Carson’s investment in technology and innovation make it the best place to support my clients as the industry evolves. I’m incredibly confident that Jon and the Carson team will treat my clients the same way I always have, with care and respect. We will work together for as long as it takes to make this transition comfortable and successful.”

Since 1987, Augustyn has built his practice around consistency, clear communication and helping clients feel confident and comfortable with their financial decisions. His client-first approach emphasizes practical education and straightforward explanations, often focusing on long term relationships built on trust and understanding.

“Roger has built an exceptional practice rooted in trust, education and long-standing relationships, which aligns perfectly with how we serve clients at Carson Wealth,” said Springer. “Carson’s practitioner-led model is designed to support advisors and clients through every stage of life with disciplined investment management, advanced planning resources and a deep team that surrounds clients with the right expertise at the right time. By working together closely, we can give Roger’s clients the continuity they value today and the scale, technology and bench of talent that will support them well into the future.”

Gregg Johnson, National Sales Director at Carson Group, added, “Succession planning is one of the most important responsibilities an advisor has to their clients, and Roger approached this decision with the care and intentionality we hope to see across the industry. By joining Carson Wealth Omaha, Roger is ensuring his clients benefit from a deep bench of talent, modern resources and a team committed to serving them well into the future. We are honored to welcome Roger into the Carson community and look forward to supporting his clients for years to come.”

Carson Group manages over $55 billion* in assets and serves more than 54,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

