DIAGNOS and ÉTS Announce $1M+ Federal Investment to Propel Next-Generation Retinal AI Innovation

BROSSARD, Quebec, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a company dedicated to the early detection of critical eye-related health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) today announced a major federal investment exceeding 1 Million $CAD to accelerate the development of next-generation artificial intelligence for retinal image analysis.

The initiative underscores the strength of Canada’s research ecosystem and DIAGNOS’ strategy to advance clinically meaningful AI solutions for eye health. The project represents a robust, multi-year commitment from the Canadian innovation ecosystem, combining scientific excellence, talent development, and industry collaboration:

Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) has committed $725,734 over five years through its Alliance Grant program to support advanced research activities and core discovery costs.

has committed over five years through its Alliance Grant program to support advanced research activities and core discovery costs. Mitacs will contribute $293,331 to fund specialized Accelerate internships , reinforcing industry–academic collaboration.

will contribute to fund specialized , reinforcing industry–academic collaboration. Talent Development: The funding supports eight (8) Highly Qualified Personnel (HQPs)—including five graduate students and three postdoctoral researchers—who will develop state-of-the-art expertise and algorithms at the intersection of artificial intelligence and healthcare.



DIAGNOS Contribution

DIAGNOS is providing financial and in-kind contributions matching the NSERC-Mitacs Alliance grant, via the establishment of an industrial research Chair at the ÉTS. The company's financial contribution amounts to $500,000 over five years (equivalent to $100,000 per year), supporting the execution of the research program and reinforcing its long-term commitment to advancing next-generation retinal AI innovation.

“This funding builds on our investment and experience, unlocking eight (8) additional resources that expand our research and development capacity,” said André Larente, President and CEO of DIAGNOS. “By combining federal investment with our internal expertise, proprietary datasets, and clinical partnerships, we are creating a powerful acceleration engine for next-generation retinal AI that will translate into real clinical and commercial impact.”

The research program, titled “Towards the Next Generation of Deep Learning Algorithms for Retinal Image Analysis,” focuses on advancing state-of-the-art AI methodologies to improve accuracy, robustness, and clinical relevance in retinal disease detection.

“The NSERC Alliance program is built on a rigorous, peer-reviewed evaluation process and a high level of national competitiveness,” said Prof. Ismail Ben Ayed, the research Chair’s holder at the ÉTS. “Being selected through this process is a strong endorsement of both the scientific quality and the translational relevance of our work. We are very proud of this recognition, which enables us to pursue ambitious research and further strengthen DIAGNOS’ leadership in medical artificial intelligence.”

Now entering its second semester, the project has reached an advanced recruitment stage, with researcher onboarding nearing completion. ÉTS is actively collaborating with DIAGNOS to translate these academic advances into next-generation AI algorithms designed for real-world clinical deployment.

This collaboration reinforces DIAGNOS’ long-term strategy to leverage world-class academic research to accelerate innovation in AI-driven retinal health solutions, supporting earlier disease detection and improved patient outcomes.

About the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC)

NSERC is Canada’s primary federal agency for promoting and supporting postsecondary-based research and training in the natural sciences and engineering. Through its Alliance Grants, NSERC fosters collaborations between academia and industry that accelerate the translation of research into economic and societal benefits for Canadians.

About Mitacs

Mitacs is a national, not-for-profit organization that drives innovation by connecting academia with industry, government, and community partners. Its flagship Accelerate program supports research-based internships that allow graduate students and postdoctoral fellows to apply their expertise to real-world challenges while gaining valuable professional experience.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com .

