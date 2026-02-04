FASHION by Informa Announces 2026 Incubator Program Participating Brands, Strengthening Its Role as a Champion of Emerging Designers

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FASHION by Informa proudly unveils the 2026 class of its acclaimed Incubator Program, an initiative designed to empower and elevate emerging Black-owned fashion brands. Since its inception in 2020, the program has created exceptional opportunities for exposure, mentorship, and growth, helping designers showcase their talent and connect with key players in the global fashion industry.

The Incubator Program underscores FASHION by Informa’s unwavering commitment to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion within the global fashion community. Open exclusively available to Black-owned brands in operation for less than three years and are equipped to accommodate wholesale orders. FASHION by Informa continues to set the standard for nurturing innovation and creativity in fashion.

Program Highlights: A Competitive Edge for Emerging Designers

Participants in the 2026 Incubator Program will gain access to an array of transformative opportunities, including:

Exclusive Industry Access : Direct connections to FASHION by Informa’s extensive network of retailers, buyers, and industry leaders, providing invaluable exposure and business opportunities.

: Direct connections to FASHION by Informa’s extensive network of retailers, buyers, and industry leaders, providing invaluable exposure and business opportunities. Premier Event Showcases : The chance to present their collections at two seasons of FASHION by Informa’s flagship wholesale events; COTERIE by Informa in New York, PROJECT by Informa in Las Vegas, or MAGIC by Informa in Las Vegas, all renowned platforms that attract influential players in the fashion industry.

: The chance to present their collections at two seasons of FASHION by Informa’s flagship wholesale events; COTERIE by Informa in New York, PROJECT by Informa in Las Vegas, or MAGIC by Informa in Las Vegas, all renowned platforms that attract influential players in the fashion industry. Comprehensive Marketing Support: Complimentary marketing initiatives, including targeted social media campaigns and editorial features, designed to amplify the stories and designs of participating brands, ensuring they stand out in a crowded marketplace.





“FASHION by Informa is deeply committed to championing opportunities for emerging brands, providing them with the resources they need to further succeed in the ever-evolving fashion landscape,” said Edwina Kulego, VP, Global Business Development & Growth, FASHION by Informa. “The Incubator Program is more than just a platform, it’s a launchpad for creativity, innovation, and long-term success.”

2026 Incubator Program Participants

This year’s Incubator Program features a diverse and talented group of Black-owned brands, including:

COTERIE : YESAET (@y_e_s_a_e_t) ARCH NYC (@thearchnyc) Elexiay (@Elexiay) Nia Thomas (@niathomas.co) Gwen Beloti Jewelry (@gwenbeloti)

:





Elexiay

MAGIC : COCOACENTRIC (@cocoacentric) Lavish (@thelavishofficial) ANiCE' By Angel (@ANiCEByAngel)

:





ANiCE' By Angel

PROJECT : Black Angels in Flight (@Blackangelsinflight) Risky Rewards (@riskyrewardsatl) Malak Wear (@malakwear) AJABENG (@ajabeng.gh) Dillao (@dexrob)

:





AJABENG

To learn more about each brand, FASHION by Informa’s 2026 Incubator Program “Meet the Brands” editorial is now live, showcasing an exciting look at their upcoming FW26/27 collections.

In addition, PROJECT Incubator Program 2025 Alumni brand, Goat by James King, will be showing at New York Men’s Day (NYMD), taking place Wednesday, February 11th, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz of Manhattan.

To learn more about the program or FASHION by Informa events, please visit www.fashionbyinforma.com/en/brands/incubator-program.html.

About MAGIC by Informa

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: www.magicfashionevents.com.

About PROJECT by Informa

Representing what's new, now, and next in men's contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT is where domestic and international buyers go to be inspired by higher-end brands, find products from relevant mid-market labels, and connect with likeminded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media, and experiences, PROJECT propels the next season's top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com .

About COTERIE by Informa

COTERIE by Informa is the premier East Coast women's contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. Connecting emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media, COTERIE's first-class events build exclusive experiences that fuel discovery, commerce, and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit: https://www.coteriefashionevents.com

Media Contact

FASHION by Informa PR

Press@fashionbyinforma.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85e659b2-676e-4e7b-8bb4-c3e712f67829

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ddb8ff1-4161-42f9-9404-98735baea947

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdc974c2-0d1c-41c3-8f7b-1245dda4beec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc35a668-7195-4180-a9e0-56999844cb1a