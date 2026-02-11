FASHION by Informa Releases 2026 US Fashion Consumer Outlook Report

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FASHION by Informa has unveiled the 2026 US Fashion Consumer Outlook Report, a comprehensive report designed to guide fashion companies in navigating the evolving preferences of US consumers. The report, based on a nationally representative survey of over 1,000 US consumers, expert interviews, and in-depth research, provides actionable insights into the key trends shaping the future of the fashion industry.

The findings reveal a significant shift in consumer behavior, with shoppers prioritizing value, quality, and functionality over trendiness and impulse purchases. As the fashion industry faces increased competition from experiential categories such as dining, travel, and fitness, brands and retailers must adapt to meet the demands of a more intentional and value-driven consumer base.





Key Findings from the 2026 US Fashion Consumer Outlook Report

The 2026 US Fashion Consumer Outlook identifies several critical trends that will define the industry in the coming years. Among the most notable findings:

Value for Money is Paramount : 66% of consumers identified value for money as their top priority when shopping for fashion, far outpacing trendiness, which was cited by only 10%. For today’s shoppers, value is defined by durability, quality, and brand desirability, with discounts playing a diminished role in purchase decisions.

: 66% of consumers identified value for money as their top priority when shopping for fashion, far outpacing trendiness, which was cited by only 10%. For today’s shoppers, value is defined by durability, quality, and brand desirability, with discounts playing a diminished role in purchase decisions. Fashion Faces Growing Competition from Experiences : Fashion, collectively across all age cohorts 18-55+, ranks fourth among discretionary spending categories, behind dining out, travel, and fitness. As experiences increasingly serve as signifiers of identity and worth, fashion brands are encouraged to explore adjacencies such as wellness and to strengthen emotional connections with their customers to drive loyalty and lifetime value.

: Fashion, collectively across all age cohorts 18-55+, ranks fourth among discretionary spending categories, behind dining out, travel, and fitness. As experiences increasingly serve as signifiers of identity and worth, fashion brands are encouraged to explore adjacencies such as wellness and to strengthen emotional connections with their customers to drive loyalty and lifetime value. Price Sensitivity Amid Tariff Increases : With fashion prices expected to rise due to tariffs, 92% of consumers plan to adjust their shopping behavior, including delaying purchases, spending less, or trading down to off-price retailers. While high-income shoppers continue to spend, they too are demanding greater value, underscoring the need for brands to balance margin protection with volume retention.

: With fashion prices expected to rise due to tariffs, 92% of consumers plan to adjust their shopping behavior, including delaying purchases, spending less, or trading down to off-price retailers. While high-income shoppers continue to spend, they too are demanding greater value, underscoring the need for brands to balance margin protection with volume retention. Size and Fit Remain a Barrier : 64% of consumers cited size and fit as their top concern when shopping for fashion. Poor fit not only deters purchases but also increases returns and damages brand perception. The report highlights opportunities for brands to invest in fit technology, expand size ranges, and optimize inventory to improve first-time fit accuracy.

: 64% of consumers cited size and fit as their top concern when shopping for fashion. Poor fit not only deters purchases but also increases returns and damages brand perception. The report highlights opportunities for brands to invest in fit technology, expand size ranges, and optimize inventory to improve first-time fit accuracy. The Rise of Intentional Shopping: Consumers are increasingly shifting from impulse-driven purchases to intentional ones, with functional needs and occasion-led purchases emerging as the primary drivers of fashion spending. To adapt, brands are encouraged to focus on occasion-based campaigns, emphasize quality over trends, and create urgency through strategic marketing rather than discounts.



“Today’s consumers are approaching fashion spending with intentionality, not impulse,” said Greg Kerwin, Senior Vice President, FASHION by Informa. “They’re willing to spend, but they’re looking for high-quality, durable, or classic, staple products at competitive price points. Success will require a strategic pivot toward more focused consumer engagement, purpose-driven storytelling, and superior offerings.”

FASHION by Informa serves as a vital resource for the global fashion community, offering timely insights, research, and thought leadership that empower brands, retailers, and industry professionals to stay ahead in the market. By delivering actionable content like the 2026 US Fashion Consumer Outlook report, FASHION by Informa equips the industry with the tools needed to navigate shifting consumer behaviors, emerging trends, and market challenges. This content not only informs strategic decision-making but also complements our extensive network of events, including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, SOURCING and OFFPRICE, fostering meaningful connections and collaborations across the fashion ecosystem

The 2026 US Fashion Consumer Outlook report is based on a nationally representative survey of 1,032 US consumers aged 18 and older, conducted in December 2025. The research is further supported by expert interviews with leading fashion brands and retailers, as well as desk research conducted by BoF Insights, the advisory arm of Business of Fashion. The report also includes comparisons to the 2024 edition, which surveyed 1,248 US consumers.

To read the full report, please visit: https://www.fashionbyinforma.com/industry-insights/consumer-outlook-report-2026/.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Fashion by Informa PR

Press@fashionbyinforma.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61ec2e7f-39b0-4463-9a4b-7a9e4b69b698