Allsup Veterans Appeals Helps Veterans Avoid Missed Disability Benefits Through VA And SSDI Dual-Eligibility

Belleville, Illinois, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a nationwide disability benefits advocate, and its Allsup Veterans Appeals℠ (AVA) is helping veterans understand how eligibility for both U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability compensation and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) can affect long-term financial stability. Veterans who leave the workforce due to service-connected or other disabling conditions may be eligible for more disability income than they realize, but many never apply or miss their window to apply because of confusion between federal programs.

VA disability compensation and SSDI are separate programs governed by different agencies, standards and timelines. While many veterans can qualify for both, they may misunderstand how the programs function and how to qualify. This can lead to missed benefits, unnecessary delays or filing errors that are difficult to correct later.

“Many veterans who get VA disability compensation funds can qualify to receive SSDI, yet many veterans are unaware of this option,” said Brett Buchanan, a U.S. Army veteran and director of Allsup Veterans Appeals. “We often hear from veterans years after they stopped working, only to find out SSDI could have been a financial option much earlier.”

Understanding Dual Eligibility For VA, Social Security Disability

To clarify the two programs:

VA disability compensation is awarded for service-connected conditions and does not depend on employment history.

SSDI is based on earnings through work (FICA taxes) and medical evidence showing a severe disability that prevents work. The program is administered by the Social Security Administration.

Importantly, receiving SSDI does not reduce VA disability compensation. If a veteran is approved for SSDI, they will receive that full benefit no matter the value of any VA benefits.

Veterans who stop working because of a service-connected condition, or a combination of service-connected and non-service-connected impairments, may meet SSDI eligibility requirements while receiving VA benefits. To qualify for SSDI, someone must be currently insured with SSA. This status is based on payroll taxes and, after a certain amount of time with no earnings, an individual can lose their insured status. So missing SSDI filing windows or misunderstanding insured status rules can permanently affect eligibility. “SSDI is often overlooked because veterans assume VA compensation is the only option,” Buchanan said. “Without clear guidance, some never file or file too late.”

Allsup Can Help Veterans Avoid Costly Errors

Navigating two federal disability systems at the same time requires careful coordination of medical evidence, timelines and appeal rights.

Allsup has 42 years of experience helping individuals navigate Social Security disability programs and more than a decade of experience assisting veterans with VA disability appeals. “Veterans are navigating systems that were not designed to work together,” Buchanan said. “Understanding options early can help prevent missed opportunities and unnecessary frustration.”

Why Representation Matters

Errors such as incomplete medical documentation, missed deadlines or inconsistent evidence across agencies can delay or derail otherwise valid claims.

Allsup’s representation assistance includes:

Reviewing medical and work history.

Meeting timelines and evidentiary requirements.

Helping veterans understand how multiple claims affect one another.

Reducing delays caused by technical filing mistakes.

