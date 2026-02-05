Rubis develops a strategic European bitumen distribution platform

Paris, 05 February 2026, 7:00am

Rubis is entering the European bitumen market to further develop its distribution activities in support of key infrastructure sectors. The Group has secured an exclusive five-year renewable lease agreement to operate the bitumen storage capacities of the ATPC terminal in Antwerp, the region’s leading bitumen import terminal strategically located In North-West Europe.

Since 1 January 2026, 60,000 tonnes of storage capacity at the ATPC terminal have been operated by Rubis Asphalt for the distribution of bitumen. Designed to accommodate large seagoing vessels and barges, the terminal provides unmatched flexibility with 24/7 truck-loading operations. It plays a central role in ensuring the continuity of supply for the Belgian and Dutch markets, while also serving as a strategic gateway to customers in France and Germany.

In a mature European market where demand remains resilient and local production is structurally reducing, the Group intends to leverage its operational expertise to deliver reliable, competitive and secure supply solutions to road construction contractors and the waterproofing industry. The ramp-up of this new European platform will be gradual, with 2026 serving as a transition and integration year for Rubis’ bitumen activities in Europe.

Since 2015, Rubis has developed a fully integrated bitumen logistics chain, covering refinery sourcing, maritime transport, storage terminals and delivery by truck to asphalt mixing plants. This integrated model enabled the Group to distribute 650,000 tonnes of bitumen in Africa, supporting large-scale road infrastructure and maintenance projects through a fleet of five seagoing tankers and a network of 12 import terminals.

In 2025, Rubis continued to expand its bitumen activities in high-growth African markets, notably through an increased stake in Angola and the launch of operations in Libya. These developments build on the Group’s established presence in Africa, where reliable bitumen supply is essential to the development and maintenance of road networks, supporting long-term growth, regional integration and access to essential services across the continent.

“Building on our strong growth and leading position in Africa, we are pleased to bring our expertise and operational know-how to further expand in Europe, a strategic market, supporting reliable supply for critical infrastructure needs. This development marks a new phase for our bitumen business” commented Jean-Christian Bergeron, Chief Executive Officer of Rubis Énergie and Managing Partner.

About Rubis

Rubis is a distributor of energy and mobility solutions, locally anchored in over 40 countries across Africa, the Caribbean and Europe. From LPG, bitumen, to fuels and renewable electricity, Rubis’ 4,400 employees provide critical goods to communities, businesses and people, with world-class standards.

From energy products to mobility services, Rubis connects supply and demand through end-to-end control of the logistics chain, which ranges from transport, storage, to a network of 1,150 service stations across 23 countries. This unique market position allows us to meet customer needs where and when needed, safely and reliably.

Listed in Paris, Rubis has established its leadership position through acquisitions and selective partnerships, entering new markets with a value creation mindset and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Rubis is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact.

For more information





Press Contact Analyst Contact RUBIS - Communication department RUBIS - Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot, Head of IR Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95



presse@rubis.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 45 01 87 44



investors@rubis.fr

Attachment