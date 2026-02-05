Cloudastructure Expands Partnership as National Multifamily Operator Broadens Deployment Across Major Southern Metropolitan Markets Following Successful Initial Implementation

PALO ALTO, CA, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered video surveillance and remote monitoring, today announced an expansion of its partnership with a large, nationally recognized multifamily owner-operator headquartered in the Southeast, following the successful deployment of Cloudastructure’s AI Surveillance and proactive Remote Guarding services. The operator has expanded its use of the Cloudastructure solution from an initial single-property implementation to four properties across major metropolitan markets in the Southern United States. The Company believes this initial expansion reflects the operator’s growing confidence in Cloudastructure’s ability to support scalable, technology-driven risk management across its portfolio.

A Scalable Opportunity with a Major Multifamily Platform

The client is a large, institutionally scaled multifamily operator with a substantial portfolio across multiple high-growth Sun Belt markets. With thousands of units under management and a strong presence in densely populated metropolitan areas, the operator faces increasingly complex risk management challenges as its portfolio grows. Its properties are concentrated in Southern U.S. markets experiencing sustained population growth, rising asset values, and heightened regulatory and liability scrutiny.

For Cloudastructure, the expansion points to the broader opportunity to standardize proactive security and liability mitigation across a large, multi-market portfolio. The partnership highlights Cloudastructure’s ability to support enterprise operators seeking consistent, technology-driven risk controls that can be deployed rapidly across diverse property types and geographies.

Addressing Escalating Risk and Liability Challenges

Like many large-scale multifamily operators overseeing dense, high-occupancy communities, the client was confronting a growing set of interconnected challenges, including:

Rising liability lawsuits

Persistent package theft

Ongoing lease violations

Traditional security approaches—such as passive camera systems or periodic patrols—were largely reactive in nature, leaving properties vulnerable to preventable incidents that could escalate into costly legal, insurance, and reputational consequences.

Why Cloudastructure: Proactive Remote Guarding as a Risk Management Strategy

The operator selected Cloudastructure for its Remote Guarding capabilities, which combine AI-powered video analytics with live, professionally trained remote security personnel. Unlike traditional surveillance systems that merely record incidents after they occur, Cloudastructure’s remote guards actively intervene in real time—issuing live voice-down warnings, identifying unsafe or unauthorized behavior, and escalating situations before they develop into liability events.

This proactive approach enabled the operator to:

Mitigate liability exposure by addressing unsafe behavior in real time

Deter theft, vandalism, and unauthorized access in high-risk common areas

Create verifiable, time-stamped documentation to support lease enforcement and dispute resolution

The expansion reinforces Cloudastructure’s position as a risk management–focused technology partner, delivering measurable value by protecting net operating income (NOI), reducing legal exposure, and helping preserve long-term asset value through proactive security and safety engagement.

Chief Revenue Officer Lauren OBrien explained, “Across the United States, the legal and insurance landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years. Jury awards exceeding $10 million—often referred to as ‘nuclear verdicts’—rose 52% in 2024 compared to 2023, with total awards surpassing $31 billion, more than double the prior year’s total. Median verdict amounts have also increased sharply, reflecting intensifying social inflation pressures.”

“These outcomes are driving real and growing costs for property owners, particularly multifamily operators. Multifamily property insurance premiums have risen well above general inflation, with industry surveys indicating average increases of 22% from 2022 to 2023 and 45% from 2023 to 2024—effectively doubling premiums since 2021 and contributing disproportionately to operating expense growth.”

“At the same time, owners are facing higher deductibles and tighter coverage terms, further compressing net operating income and investor returns without proactive risk mitigation. This convergence of rising litigation severity and insurance cost pressure illustrates why multifamily operators are turning to solutions like Cloudastructure’s AI-driven surveillance and Remote Guarding, which have demonstrated the ability to deter over 98% of threatening activity by stopping incidents before they escalate into costly liability events and addressing risks that traditional approaches leave exposed.”

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

