Tumor Ablation Market Projected to Grow at 10.2% CAGR Through 2031 Amid Rising Robotic and Endoluminal Procedures, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the tumor ablation market size is projected to expand from USD 1.94 billion in 2026 to USD 3.14 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 10.2% during the forecast period. Tumor ablation technologies are being widely used across hospitals and specialty cancer centers to treat solid tumors with greater precision, reduced recovery time, and lower procedural risk compared to conventional surgical approaches. The market’s growth is supported by rising global cancer incidence, increasing preference for image-guided interventions, and continuous innovation in ablation systems.

The tumor ablation industry is expanding as clinicians seek effective alternatives for patients who are not ideal candidates for open surgery. Techniques such as radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, cryoablation, and irreversible electroporation are increasingly integrated into oncology treatment protocols. These procedures enable targeted tumor destruction while preserving surrounding healthy tissue, supporting better clinical outcomes and improved patient quality of life.

Tumor Ablation Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant tumor ablation market share, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and strong availability of skilled interventional radiologists and oncologists.

Europe holds a substantial market share, driven by established cancer care networks, favorable reimbursement environments, and increasing emphasis on less invasive oncology treatments.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, supported by rising cancer burden, expanding hospital infrastructure, and improving access to advanced interventional oncology procedures across key markets.

Tumor Ablation Market Trends & Forecast

Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Oncology Treatments

Healthcare providers are increasingly favoring tumor ablation procedures due to shorter hospital stays, reduced complication rates, and faster recovery times, making them suitable for a broader patient population.

Technological Advancements in Ablation Systems

Manufacturers are focusing on improving energy delivery precision, real-time monitoring, and device ergonomics. Integration of advanced imaging and navigation tools further enhances treatment accuracy and clinician confidence.

Tumor Ablation Market Segmentation Overview

By Technology

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Cryoablation

Irreversible Electroporation

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

Histotripsy

By Mode of Treatment

Surgical Ablation

Laparoscopic Ablation

Percutaneous Ablation

Robotic / Endoluminal Ablation

By Application

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Bone Metastasis

Prostate Cancer

Breast & Soft-Tissue Tumors

Other Cancers (incl. Pancreas, Bladder, Brain)

End User

Hospitals

Cancer Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/tumor-ablation-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Tumor Ablation Market Competitive Outlook

The tumor ablation industry features a mix of established medical device companies and specialized interventional oncology solution providers. Market participants are focusing on product innovation, clinical validation, and strategic partnerships to expand their presence across oncology care settings and address evolving treatment needs.

Major Companies Include:

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Boston Scientific Corp.

AngioDynamics Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence

