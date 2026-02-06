Copenhagen, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The contract, valued at around DKK 300 million annually, will conclude end of Q1 2026.
ISS announces a contract non-renewal
ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, today announced that it will not be renewing a contract with a customer in the United Kingdom.
