ISS announces a contract non-renewal

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, today announced that it will not be renewing a contract with a customer in the United Kingdom.

 | Source: ISS World Services A/S ISS World Services A/S

Copenhagen, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The contract, valued at around DKK 300 million annually, will conclude end of Q1 2026.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                contract announcement
                            
                            
                                facility management
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading