Prisjakt Group AB: Year-end report 2025

Prisjakt Group AB (publ) publishes its year-end report for 2025. The report covers the period 10 February – 31 December 2025, with the formation of the new consolidated group following the acquisition of the operating subsidiaries in June. The period concluded with a strong fourth quarter, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 39.2%.

Comment from CEO Peter Greberg

“2025 was a successful year for Prisjakt. The final quarter was particularly strong, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 39.2%. During the year, we continued to strengthen catalogue quality, improving product matching and how alternatives are presented, while expanding automation, including AI-driven methods, to improve relevance and decision support for users.”

October – December 2025

Net revenue amounted to SEK 170.2 million.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 65.2 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 38.3%.

of 39.2%. Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 46.8 million.

Click-outs amounted to 45.8 million.

10 February – 31 December 2025

Net revenue amounted to SEK 306.1 million.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 110.5 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 36.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 117.1 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.3%.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 71.1 million.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 73.2 million.

The equity ratio amounted to 31.7%.

Net debt amounted to SEK 238.3 million at 31 December 2025.

Click-outs amounted to 132.8 million.

Significant events during 10 February–31 December 2025

On 22 May 2025, the Parent Company issued a 4-year bond with a nominal value of

SEK 300.0 million.

SEK 300.0 million. On 13 June 2025, Prisjakt Group AB (publ) acquired 100% of the shares in Prisjakt Sverige AB, including its subsidiaries. The total consideration transferred amounted to SEK 482.5 million.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Greberg, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: peter.greberg@prisjakt.nu

Phone: +46 706 16 13 71

Petra Stebner Jerleke, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: petra.stebner@prisjakt.nu

Phone: +46 734 44 19 47

Fredrik Johansson, IR Manager

E-mail: fredrik.johansson@prisjakt.nu

Phone: +46 735 29 77 86

This information is information that Prisjakt Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 6 February 2026 at 08:30 CET.

Prisjakt is the Nordic region’s leading objective product and price comparison service. Since its launch in 2002, the business idea has remained the same – to help consumers make better purchasing decisions. Prisjakt does this by collecting and sharing honest and transparent information about everything from stores and products to prices. Every month, millions of consumers visit Prisjakt’s service, which is available in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, France, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

