Marex Group plc to acquire equity derivatives market maker Webb Traders

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (‘Marex’ or the ‘Group’; NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, today announces that it has agreed to acquire European equity derivatives market maker Webb Traders to enhance its market making capabilities.

Webb Traders has offices in Amsterdam and Paris and specialises in single stock options market making for European and US mid and large cap equities. The acquisition will bring to Marex a strong, technology led team of market makers, quants and developers, as well as electronic trading capabilities. Webb Traders' trading and risk management philosophy is fully aligned with Marex's approach.

The acquisition is expected to further enhance Marex’s established Equity Linked Structured Products platform allowing the Group to internalise hedging, enhance profit margins and provide better pricing for clients. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2026.

Ian Lowitt, Chief Executive Officer of Marex, commented: “We are excited to welcome the team from Webb Traders to Marex. They have built an incredibly talented team supported by excellent technology, which will enhance our equity derivatives capabilities. They have a prudent approach to risk and have been profitable across a range of market environments, which, combined with the ability to internalise some hedging costs, will be beneficial to Marex.”

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,400 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

