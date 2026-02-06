Carahsoft and Partners to Showcase Cybersecurity, DevSecOps and AI and Machine Learning Solutions at WEST in San Diego, California, Feb. 10-12, 2026

RESTON, Va., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 200 of its technology and reseller partners at WEST 2026, the premier naval conference and exposition on the West Coast. Co-hosted by AFCEA and the U.S. Naval Institute, the event is scheduled for Feb. 10-12, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. WEST 2026 will bring together leaders from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard with industry and academic experts to address evolving maritime threats, enhance operational readiness and explore platforms, technologies and capabilities supporting naval operations.

LEARN:

This year’s theme, “Sustaining Maritime Dominance: Warfighting Readiness for the Future Fight,” will be explored through keynotes, panel discussions and educational sessions focused on the complex challenges that today’s Sea Services face. WEST 2026 offers attendees the opportunity to engage in discussions, connect with peers and examine approaches to strengthening operational capabilities. Sessions highlights platforms, technologies and capabilities that support maritime missions and readiness across the naval enterprise.

WEST 2026 offers a range of special events supporting engagement, collaboration and career development, including:

ATTEND:

Tuesday-Thursday, February 10-12, 2026

San Diego Convention Center

111 W. Harbor Drive

San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 200 partners will participate in WEST 2026, showcasing solutions across Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, AI, Machine Learning and more. Carahsoft will host partner demonstrations within the Carahsoft booth and its vertical-specific alley booths, while more than 100 partners will exhibit independently. Visit the Carahsoft team at Booth #2341 and connect with Carahsoft partners throughout the show floor.

Carahsoft’s Partner Demo Schedule:

Tuesday, February 10ᵗʰ Versa

Wasabi

Censys

1Kosmos

Magnet Forensics

JFrog

EDB

Yubico Wednesday, February 11ᵗʰ

Ask Sage

Anchore

Acalvio

Nozomi Networks

Horizon3.ai

Peer Software

Icertis

Flexera Thursday, February 12ᵗʰ ObjectSecurity

BeyondTrust

Corellium

Carahsoft’s Partner Vertical Alley Demo Schedule:

Tuesday, February 10ᵗʰ

AI and Machine Learning

Domino

Tom Sawyer Labs Cybersecurity

Novacoast

Saviynt DevSecOps AccuKnox Wednesday, February 11ᵗʰ

AI and Machine Learning

Domino

Counterpoint Consulting Cybersecurity

SentinelOne

Aprio Thursday, February 12ᵗʰ

AI and Machine Learning

LakeFS



Cybersecurity

Semperis

Additional Carahsoft Partners Participating at WEST 2026:

AI Cybersecurity & Zero Trust Adobe (#2047) Abnormal (#2555) Alteryx (#2553) AppGate (#2053) Appian (#735) Armis (#2255) Babel Street (#2308) Axonius (#2348) Cloudera (#2549) Black Duck (#2149) DataRobot (#626) Broadcom (#2353) Denodo (#2640) BYOS (#847) Falkonry (#2651) BYOS (#847) Google (#1113) Cayosoft (#2152) Govly (#2202) Cloudflare (#951) Latent AI (#4306) CrowdStrike (#2554) Legion (#4523) CyberArk (#4402) Primer (#1904) DataLocker (#1809) Pryon (#4311) Diligent (#2641) Quantifind (#2642) Eclypsium (#1801) Salesforce (#2025) Elastic (#2251) Seekr (#1541) Everfox (#833) ServiceNow (#2211) Exiger (#1749) Snowflake (#2208) F5 (#2240) Strategy (#2055) Fidelis (#1948) TeamViewer (#4200) Forcepoint (#4424) UiPath (#2311) Forescout (#2453) Vectra (#2452) Fortinet Federal (#916) Vertiv (#710) Fortra (#2354) Vultron (#4420) Forward Networks (#952) Weka (#4130) Gigamon (#2249) Hack the Box (#4524) Multicloud & Cloud Computing HashiCorp (#2454) Hitachi Vantara (#2648) Adobe (#2047) Horizon3.ai (#4529) Appian (#735) Hunted Labs (#1747) BMC (#1332) Infoblox (#2455) Box (#4431) Insane Cyber (#1351) Broadcom (#2353) Interos (#2652) Cohesity (#611) Ivanti (#502) Dell Technologies (#1315) Keysight (#2550) Denodo (#2640) Liquidware (#946) Gigamon (#2249) MinIO (#4123) Google (#1113) MixMode (#1051) Hammerspace (#2645) NetApp (#932) HCL Software (#1540) Netskope (#407) IBM (#801) Okta (#2246) Informatica (#2644) OpenText (#2654) KPMG (#2134) OpenText (#4101) Microsoft (#BR315) Optiv + ClearShark (#BR107) NetApp (#932) Owl Cyber Defense (#1500) Netskope (#407) Ping Identity (#2351) Nutanix (#2319) Qualys (#4019) Okta (#2246) Quantum (#2147) Oracle (#217) RADICL (#2051) Project Hosts (#1607) Recorded Future (#2210) Qualys (#4019) RegScale (#2248) Red Hat (#2017) Riverbed Technology (#425) Salesforce (#2025) RSA (#2548) ScienceLogic (#1834) Rubrik (#511) ServiceNow (#2211) SailPoint (#2301) Splunk (#947) Saviynt (#2448) VMware (#2447) Shift5 (#1545) Skyhigh Security (#2148) DevSecOps SolarWinds (#616) Sonatype (#1746) Atlassian (#2243) Sophos (#2145) Chainguard (#1544) Splunk (#947) Check Point (#2154) Tanium (#BR108) Check Point (#433) Tenable (#4401) CyberArk (#4402) Thales TCT (#2450) Dynatrace (#2551) Trellix (#2146) GitLab (#2009) Trend Micro (#2200) Mattermost (#405) Two Six Technologies (#1651) Palo Alto Networks (#2217) VAST Federal (#2312) Progress Software (#1606) Vectra (#2452) Rancher Government Solutions (#730) Versa (#655) Red Hat (#2017) VMware (#2447) Second Front Systems (#4201) Wiz (#2349) Sonatype (#1746) Zscaler (#524) Tenable (#4401) Trellix (#2146) Citizen Engagement & Experience Trend Micro (#2200) Veeam (#707) Adobe (#2047) Wiz (#2349) Appian (#735) Atlassian (#2243) OSINT Coursera (#4319) Decision Lens (#2310) Alteryx (#2553) DocuSign (#2649) Babel Street (#2308) Everbridge (#4113) Mattermost (#405) Google (#1113) OSINT Combine (#4515) Learn to Win (#2303) Logitech (#755) Open Source Microsoft (#BR315) Okta (#2246) Cloudera (#2549) Omnissa (#2552) Databricks (2655) Pluralsight (#624) Mattermost (#405) ServiceNow (#2211) Neo4j (#2129) Tungsten Automation (#2545) WalkMe (#2141) Hardware Zoom (#2543) Apposite Technologies (#2231) 5G BYOS (#847) Cisco (#1033) Cambium Networks (#641) Dell Technologies (#1315) Ciena (#732) NCS Technologies (#541) Ericsson (#400) Samsung (#715) Nokia (#1432) Supermicro (#2133) Supermicro (#2133) Zebra (4429) T-Mobile (#903) HPE (#1925) IBM (#801) Supermicro (#2133) VAST Federal (#2312)

View all exhibitors and floor plans here.

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT

Carahsoft will have a dedicated Meeting Room located in the Carahsoft Booth (#2341). To schedule a meeting with the Carahsoft team, click here.

Francis Rose with Fed Gov Today will conduct interviews with Government and industry thought leaders throughout the event.

JOIN TODAY!

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s involvement in the event, visit Carahsoft’s WEST 2026 event page, or reach out to Hemen Besufekad at (571) 590-7129 or WEST@carahsoft.com.

