DP World, President Abinader Advance Dominican Republic Hub Vision

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World reaffirmed its long-term growth vision for the Dominican Republic during President Luis Abinader’s participation in the World Governments Summit 2026, highlighting a shared commitment to strengthening the country’s role as a regional leader in logistics, manufacturing, innovation, and global trade connectivity.

President Abinader participated in a Fireside Chat with DP World to advance discussions on the Dominican Republic’s strategic position in global supply chains and the next phase of DP World’s investment-led expansion in the country.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, held in Dubai under the theme, “Shaping Future Governments.” The 2026 Summit convened more than 6,000 participants, including over 35 heads of state and government, alongside global business leaders, policymakers, and experts.

As part of the Summit program, DP World also participated in the Global Logistics Dialogue, which brought together industry leaders to examine the forces reshaping global supply chains, including sustainability, digitalization, and resilience — key pillars of DP World’s strategy in the Dominican Republic and across the Americas.

Showcasing a global model for integrated trade ecosystems

During his visit to Dubai, President Abinader toured DP World’s flagship integrated trade ecosystem at Jebel Ali, where the Port of Jebel Ali and Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) operate as a single, interconnected platform combining port infrastructure, economic zones, manufacturing, logistics, and technology services.

This global model serves as a reference point for the integrated logistics and industrial ecosystem DP World is advancing in the Dominican Republic, as the company progresses plans to expand both its port terminal operations and adjacent economic zone. The visit reinforced strategic alignment between the Dominican government and DP World around long-term trade competitiveness, industrial development, and nearshoring.

Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World in the Dominican Republic, said: “President Abinader’s visit to Dubai and interaction with DP World allowed us to directly showcase the integrated model that inspires our vision for the Dominican Republic. Our goal is to develop a fully integrated logistics and manufacturing ecosystem — tailored to the country’s strengths— that attracts new investment, supports nearshoring, and delivers long-term economic growth.”

Advancing growth in the Dominican Republic

Since beginning operations in the Dominican Republic in 2003, DP World has invested US$845 million to develop one of the Caribbean’s most advanced logistics ecosystems. These investments have focused on modernizing the Port of Caucedo in Boca Chica and expanding the adjacent economic zone, strengthening the country’s position as a strategic trade gateway.

Building on this foundation, DP World – working in partnership with the Dominican government – is advancing a more than US$760 million investment program to increase capacity, enhance efficiency, and attract new industries. The initiative includes expanding terminal operations at the Port of Caucedo through a breakwater extension, additional yard capacity, and upgraded gate and security infrastructure, increasing total capacity to 3.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). DP World’s Special Economic Zone will also expand through the development of 225 hectares of adjacent land and an additional 50 hectares along the waterfront, supporting manufacturing, logistics, and advanced services.

Together, DP World and the Dominican Republic continue to advance a shared vision centered on sustainable development, investment attraction, and positioning the country as a world-class logistics and industrial hub for the Americas.

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

