VenHub Appoints Former bp Senior Executive, Tarang Sethia, Executive Vice President, Product & Technology, Bolstering Autonomous Retail Technology Leadership Position 

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today highlighted a recent addition to the senior management team that is helping to accelerate the Company’s technology innovation efforts focused on delivering a leading autonomous retail solution for communities and consumers.

Tarang Sethia has been appointed Executive Vice President of Product & Technology, with primary responsibility for VenHub’s product vision, platform, and operating model as the Company scales its autonomous retail business. His focus includes building customer-back, scalable product and technology systems that help accelerate the Company’s Smart Store growth, improve unit economics, and enable reliable execution at scale. He reports directly to VenHub Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shahan Ohanessian.

“From our first concept design to the initial Smart Stores available today in multiple communities, we have been committed to continuous technology innovation and advancements that drive consistently improving performance and create more value for store operators and the customers they serve,” said Ohanessian. “Tarang brings to VenHub significant expertise and skill sets in leading product development teams that have helped transform global legacy retail operations into complex technology-driven enterprises. His leadership of our technology development will help drive continuous innovation for our Smart Stores and further enhance the value we provide to operators and consumers. I am excited to welcome him to the VenHub team as we continue to move quickly on our technology road map to make autonomous retail trusted infrastructure, not an experiment.”

Across his career, Sethia has been recognized for his ability to deeply understand customer and business needs and translate them into customer-obsessed, digital products that are commercially viable and designed to scale. He brings to VenHub more than 20 years of experience building and leading high-performing product and technology organizations, including executive leadership roles at bp and 7-Eleven, where he led retail technology transformations. At bp, he helped build a Retail Operating System–as–a–Service, including the Earnify ecosystem, enabling independent retailers to modernize loyalty, payments, and digital engagement through a customer-centric, AI-first platform approach. At 7-Eleven, Sethia played a key role in scaling the 7Rewards consumer ecosystem, proprietary payments and POS platforms, and advanced R&D initiatives exploring autonomous and computer-vision-enabled retail formats. Earlier in his career, he developed a strong foundation in customer-obsessed product management and scalable commercial digital products for small businesses, including retail, at Intuit, and worked on enterprise platforms and large-scale customer experience modernization at American Airlines.

“Throughout my career, I have led teams focused on product development and innovation that transform legacy retail enterprises into high-growth, capital-efficient, technology-powered businesses,” said Sethia. “From my first interaction with a VenHub Smart Store, I instantly recognized the elegance and power the solution offers to usher in a new era of autonomous retail that benefits consumers and retail operators. I am looking forward to working with Shahan and the team to further position VenHub as the leading provider of unattended retail experiences.”

VenHub’s Smart Stores combine robotics, automation, and a mobile-first technology to create a seamless, unattended shopping experience. Each store is designed to operate around the clock, offering instant access to a broad range of products while maintaining secure, managed operations. Transactions are completed with speed, precision, and full contactless convenience. From snacks and travel essentials to late-night necessities, the store is ready every hour of the day.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

