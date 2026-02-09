Americans Automate Spending as Retirement Falls Out of Reach, Finds PensionBee

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While 45% of Americans say they don’t have enough disposable income to save for retirement, 90% pay for at least one monthly subscription, according to PensionBee .

The nationally representative survey of 1,000 Americans reveals a stark disconnect in how Americans interact with financial automation. While most have fully embraced automatic spending, wealth building largely remains a manual process.

Key findings include:

While the majority of Americans automate expenses like bills (60%) or debt payments (39%) , a much smaller number automate wealth-building moves, like automatic transfers to an investment account (11%) or retirement account (24%).

"We have outsourced a fair chunk of our spending to algorithms," said Romi Savova, CEO of PensionBee. "The vast majority of households have no trouble maintaining streaming subscriptions, but nearly half say they lack extra cash to put toward their retirement. As convenient as subscription services are, it’s crucial to balance their present value against future security.”

PensionBee found that while one in three (33%) of Americans manage more than six subscriptions, one in four (25%) don't know how many they have, raising the odds of unwanted monthly charges. Relentless price hikes don’t just leave customers frustrated, but make it harder to stay on top of spending.

A 2025 CNET survey found that of the average $1,080 spent annually on subscriptions, $205 goes unused, roughly $17 monthly. PensionBee modeled what redirecting that amount to retirement could achieve, finding that over 35 years, it could grow to $25,000, representing a quarter of the median U.S. household's current nest egg of $87,000.

"Shifting these costs toward a retirement contribution is an easy way to boost wealth without feeling the pinch," added Savova. "Think of it as money already spent, and it could go a long way towards unlocking future wealth."

PensionBee recommends:

Cancel and contribute: Redirect any unused subscriptions into a 401(k) or IRA. The compounded sum will likely be more valuable than an extra $10 or $20 this month.

About PensionBee

PensionBee (LON:PBEE; OTCQX:PBNYF) is a leading retirement savings provider, helping people easily consolidate, manage, and take control of their retirement savings. The company manages $10 billion in assets and serves over 300,000 customers globally, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility. PensionBee offers Traditional, Roth, SEP, and Safe Harbor IRAs with ETF-backed portfolios that include SPY and MDY from State Street Investment Management, one of the world’s largest asset managers. PensionBee is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange (PBEE) with U.S. shares available on OTCQX (PBNYF).

