Associa Houston Community Management Services Celebrates Team and Board Member Nominations by Greater Houston Chapter Community Associations Institute

HOUSTON, Texas, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Houston Community Management Services (HCMS), a leading community management company serving the Houston area, is celebrating the recognition of four nominations for prestigious honors by the Greater Houston Chapter Community Associations Institute (CAI).

With more than 150 nominees submitted across multiple categories, these nominations reflect the exceptional talent, professionalism, and commitment demonstrated by individuals who serve community associations throughout the Greater Houston area. The Greater Houston Chapter CAI which is celebrating 50 years of service and leadership within the community association industry, is widely recognized for honoring excellence, innovation, and service.



HCMS recognized the following HCMS nominees:

Newcomer Manager of the Year: Brittney Pajak and Leyla De La Cruz, nominated for the immediate and meaningful impact they’ve made on their communities through their dedication to homeowners, boards, and the communities they serve.

Support Staff Member of the Year: Danielle Abramowit, highlighting her outstanding behind-the-scenes contributions, consistent professionalism, and unwavering support of both management teams and residents.

Community Volunteer of the Year: Sean Sanders, Board Member, Bay Colony Wes, whose leadership, service, and commitment to Bay Colony West demonstrate the vital role volunteer board members play in strengthening and sustaining their communities.



“These nominations are a reflection of the passion, integrity, and hard work our team members and volunteer leaders bring to their roles every day,” said Becky Full, HCMS Branch President. “We are incredibly proud to see their efforts recognized by an organization as respected as the Greater Houston Chapter CAI.”



Houston Community Management Services congratulates all nominees and thanks the Greater Houston Chapter Community Associations Institute for continuing its 50-year tradition of recognizing excellence within the community association industry.

