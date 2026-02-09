Associa Chicagoland’s Rose Rogic Elected to ABOMA Board

CHICAGO, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland, a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Chicagoland area, announced that Rose Rogic has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Apartment Building Owners and Managers Association of Illinois (ABOMA). ABOMA represents Chicago’s high‑rise residential industry and partners with labor organizations on industry-wide collective bargaining agreements that support building teams and operations.

With 18 years of experience serving Chicagoland condominium associations, Rogic brings proven expertise in condominium management, board relations, and client service. She holds CMCA® and CAM designations, an Illinois real estate broker license, and an MBA in business and management from the Keller Graduate School of Management.

“It is an honor to represent Associa Chicagoland on the ABOMA Board, and my objective is to deepen understanding of the agreement while advocating for both employees and condominium associations,” said Rose Rogic. “I’m focused on balanced representation and delivering the highest possible value for residents, boards, and building teams across Chicago.”

In this role, Rogic aims to strengthen advocacy related to union agreements and provide guidance that helps association employees serve effectively and proactively—all while protecting the integrity of the Associa mission.

“Rose is a champion for our city associations and a trusted partner to boards and building teams,” said Michele Trina, branch president, Associa Chicagoland. “Her election to ABOMA reflects the respect she’s earned in the market and will help advance practical, people‑first solutions that benefit residents, employees, and communities across Chicago.”

Rogic’s election underscores Associa Chicagoland’s commitment to high‑quality property management that creates lasting value for every client and community it serves. ABOMA’s work spans hundreds of high‑rise residential and walk‑up buildings across the Chicago area, reinforcing industry standards and professional development.

