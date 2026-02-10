UNCF New York To Host 2026 “A Mind Is…”® Gala

Washington, DC, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY (Feb. 10, 2026) — UNCF will host its annual “A Mind Is…”® New York Gala on Thursday, March 19, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. This premier event brings together corporate visionaries and community leaders to invest in students and alumni of our nation’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), who will become the next generation of leaders.

For more than 80 years, UNCF has lit the way for more than 550,000 students, helping them graduate and lead in high-growth industries like technology, healthcare and finance. The New York Gala is a critical engine for this mission, raising the vital funds necessary to bridge the financial gap for deserving scholars.

This year, UNCF is proud to recognize three visionary honorees:

Foot Locker will be presented the Corporate Partner Award for their steadfast commitment to creating educational pathways and empowering students to reach their highest aspirations.

for their steadfast commitment to creating educational pathways and empowering students to reach their highest aspirations. Sol Gindi, head of Wells Fargo Advisors, will be presented the Leadership Award for his dedicated leadership, commitment to financial empowerment, and advocacy for equitable access to opportunity.

for his dedicated leadership, commitment to financial empowerment, and advocacy for equitable access to opportunity. Margaret Anadu, co-founder & head of real estate, The Vistria Group will be presented the Shirley Chisholm Award for her trailblazing work in finance and real estate, and her mission to drive economic impact in underserved communities.

“As we lean into our theme, ‘UNCF Lights the Way: From Promise to Prosperity,’ we reflect on our role in turning educational potential into community-wide success,” said Diego Aviles, senior vice president, UNCF Northeast Region. “We are proud to honor these three champions who are making significant investments in our community and helping light the way for underrepresented students.”

The gala will be an immersive experience featuring powerful testimonials from UNCF scholars who embody the journey from promise to prosperity. The evening will also include live entertainment, a high-stakes auction, and pre- and post-event receptions designed to celebrate the brilliance of our students.

“HBCUs are powerful economic engines, generating $16.5 billion in direct economic impact, yet they remain systemically underfunded,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Your support is more than a donation; it is an investment in the future leaders of this nation. Events like the New York Gala help ensure that talent is not limited by a lack of resources.”

Proceeds from the gala directly support UNCF’s 37 member institutions and provide scholarships for students from New York and across the country.

Media & Sponsorship Information: For sponsorship opportunities or media inquiries, please contact Warren Williams, assistant vice president, at warren.williams@uncf.org or 212-820-0141.

To donate or learn more, visit UNCF.org/DonateNY. Follow the conversation on social media @UNCFNY and use #UNCFNYGala.



###

About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 11,000 scholarships totaling more than $62 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in fortifying the pipeline of leaders and professionals who contribute to the advancement of our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.