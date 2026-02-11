Toobit's Copy Trading Challenge Returns with Upgraded $150K Rewards





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the strong momentum of its January trading season, Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the expanded return of its copy trading challenge.

For the February edition, the exchange has increased the total prize pool to 150,000 USDT and doubled referral incentives to further reward its growing copy trading community.

Running from February 10 to March 2, 2026, the upgraded challenge is designed to make professional trading strategies accessible to everyone while providing an industry-leading safety net for those taking their first steps in the crypto market.

February Enhancement Highlights

Toobit has refined the reward structure in three key areas:

Expanded prize pool: Total rewards have increased from 100,000 USDT to 150,000 USDT.

Doubled referral bonuses: Referrers and their invited friends now receive 20 USDT each (up from 10 USDT) upon the friend's first trade.

Instant newcomer rewards: New traders now receive 10 USDT Copy Trading Trial Funds upon their first trade, in addition to the exchange's loss protection.





A core pillar of the challenge remains Toobit's Loss Coverage Program. For the first 1,000 new traders, should their first copy trade result in liquidation, Toobit will refund the loss with up to 100 USDT in Trial Funds. This mechanism serves as a safety buffer, allowing traders to trial top-tier strategies while limiting their initial downside exposure.

Event Highlights

Activity 1: Risk-free launchpad – 10 USDT starter reward plus 100% loss coverage for the first 1,000 participants.

Activity 2: The buddy bonus – Earn 20 USDT for every successful referral, plus a 10% buddy bonus based on the reward amount earned by invited friends.

Activity 3: Elite trading tiers – A five-tier reward system where traders can unlock up to 100 USDT in additional bonuses by increasing their cumulative copy trading volume.





"Our goal for the February challenge is to build upon the engagement we saw in January by offering more meaningful incentives to our community," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "By increasing the prize pool to 150,000 USDT and doubling our referral rewards, we hope to provide a more supportive environment for traders to explore copy trading strategies with reduced barriers."

Traders must register on the official campaign page to be eligible for rewards. For full details on the mechanics and terms, visit the announcement page.

As the global social trading market scales toward $10.16 billion in 2026, the industry is witnessing a "performance migration." While manual retail win rates often struggle between 35% and 40% in today's institutional-grade markets, automated copy trading systems are delivering win rates of 65% to 75%.

This shift is increasingly reflected in exchange liquidity, with copy trading now generating between 10% and 20% of total retail trading volume across major exchanges. In a market where 50% of traders cite "finding a viable strategy" as their primary obstacle, the move toward verified mirroring has become a necessity.

