



NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S – 2025 Annual Report Conference Call

We expect to release the 2025 Annual Report of NTG Nordic Transport Group on the evening of March 4, 2026. A webcast and conference call will be held in the morning of March 5, 2026, at 10:00 am CET.

At the call, Group CEO Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup will present the 2025 Annual Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: March 5, 2026

Time: 10:00 am CET

To attend the conference call, please go to: Conference Call – NTG Annual Report 2025 Interim Financial Report or Investors | NTG Nordic Transport Group.

If you wish to ask questions during the conference call, please register through this link: Conference Call Q&A – NTG 2025 Annual Report.

We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 42 12 80 99, sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com

Best regards,

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S