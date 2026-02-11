PONY AI Inc. Joins MSCI China Index as First Robotaxi Constituent

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PONY; HKEX: 2026), a global leader in achieving large-scale mass production and commercialization of autonomous driving technology, today announced that it has been added to the MSCI China Index, effective after the market closes on February 27, 2026. This makes Pony.ai the first and only Robotaxi company in the index. This inclusion underscores Pony.ai’s growing relevance in the global capital markets and reflects recognition of its long-term vision and execution track record.

“We are honored to be included in the MSCI China Index,” said Dr. James Peng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pony.ai. “This inclusion comes as Pony.ai advances into a new stage of scaled mass production and commercial deployment. Following our dual primary listing in Hong Kong and the validation of our business model, demonstrated by the realization of seventh-generation (“Gen-7”) Robotaxi city-wide unit economics breakeven in Guangzhou, we are further strengthening our capital efficiency and operational resilience. We believe this inclusion will further broaden our global institutional investor base and support our long-term sustainable growth.”

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. MSCI indexes are widely used by institutional investors worldwide to guide investment decisions, benchmark performance, and inform portfolio construction. The MSCI China Index is one of the most recognized equity benchmarks, tracking the performance of large- and mid-cap companies across the China equity market. Companies included in the MSCI China Index typically meet rigorous standards for market capitalization and liquidity, making them some of the most investable and representative companies in the market.

Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai”) (NASDAQ: PONY; HKEX: 2026), founded in 2016, is a global leader in achieving large-scale mass production and commercialization of autonomous driving technology. Pony.ai is committed to delivering safe, advanced, and reliable autonomous driving technology and solutions. At the heart of Pony.ai’s strategy is its proprietary world model PonyWorld and its Virtual Driver technology. Together, they power the development and scaling of its Robotaxi services, Robotruck services, and licensing and applications businesses. With operations spanning China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, and beyond, Pony.ai stands among a select few companies globally to achieve fully driverless commercial operations. Pony.ai has forged deep and extensive partnerships across the autonomous driving value chain, enabling it to accelerate the commercialization of autonomous driving in line with its ultimate vision: “Autonomous Mobility Everywhere.” For more information, please visit: https://ir.pony.ai.

