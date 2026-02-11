Prioritizing Speed and Efficiency, Vetty’s Momentum Surges

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrying through its previously forecasted velocity, Vetty, the one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform, today shared details of its 2025 results, which included 18.3 percent revenue growth year over year. The Vetty team attributes its ongoing success to the strength of the product, the company’s relentless innovation, deep integrations and nimble approach to customer support.

Vetty CEO Jason Putnam commented, “Even in a market defined by caution and uncertainty, Vetty stayed focused on what differentiates us – by acting as a true partner, rather than a transactional vendor. That strategy shaped the product enhancements and partnerships we introduced, which helped our customers improve operational efficiency, streamline hiring workflows and achieve measurable business outcomes.”

A Focused Strategy

With this market-forward attitude, Vetty helped customers move faster and remove friction in the screening process throughout 2025, launching a series of new features and updates, including:

Social Media Screening : Introduced social media screening to assess online behavioral risk across 10,000+ sources, including major platforms like Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn, with a seven-year lookback period and ongoing monitoring options.

: Introduced social media screening to assess online behavioral risk across 10,000+ sources, including major platforms like Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn, with a seven-year lookback period and ongoing monitoring options. Health Screening Panel Discovery: Introduced analyte-based search and detailed substance breakdowns for each panel, making it easier for clients to find and select the right tests.

Introduced analyte-based search and detailed substance breakdowns for each panel, making it easier for clients to find and select the right tests. Mask Shipping Integration : Enabled in-line mask ordering for fit tests as part of the candidate order, eliminating separate procurement steps.

: Enabled in-line mask ordering for fit tests as part of the candidate order, eliminating separate procurement steps. Customizable Welcome Emails : Enabled package-based customization of candidate welcome emails, allowing tailored messaging by department, location, or other client-defined criteria.

: Enabled package-based customization of candidate welcome emails, allowing tailored messaging by department, location, or other client-defined criteria. Dynamic Reporting : Enhanced detailed, check-specific report generation for faster client submissions without waiting for full results.

: Enhanced detailed, check-specific report generation for faster client submissions without waiting for full results. Candidate Cost Transparency: Introduced a candidate-level cost summary table with CSV export directly in the candidate file, giving clients real-time visibility into order costs.

To complement these advancements, Vetty expanded its partner ecosystem, forging new relationships with Bullhorn, JobDiva, Newbury Partners, Northstar Talent, VisaMapAI, and Walton Management, and strengthening those with ADP, Greenhouse, iCIMS, and Leap Advisory Partners.

Attracting attention across verticals, Vetty welcomed several new customers throughout the year, with a high concentration in staffing and healthcare staffing. Based on the value provided, Vetty also renewed several key customers heading into the new year.

Setting this Year’s Priorities

Having charged into 2026, Vetty’s mission is to continue driving sustainable growth while delivering revolutionary product innovation without compromising the trust, personalization, or outcomes that the company’s customers know and celebrate. Staying aligned with customer wants and needs, Vetty intends to focus on efficient execution, making transparency, clarity, and productivity gains the standard while working to lower customer costs and radically improving key metrics.

Putnam concluded, “The progress we made in 2025 reinforced the importance of staying customer-led and execution-focused. In 2026, Vetty is prioritizing investments in high-impact product initiatives designed to address real customer challenges and support how organizations operate and adopt technology today."

ABOUT VETTY

Vetty is a one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform that enables companies to expedite screening, credentialing, hiring, and onboarding of prospective candidates. Companies count on Vetty to accelerate the time from offer to active and deliver clearly measurable ROI. Learn more at https://vetty.co.