Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches $21M Raised as V1 Protocol Adoption Accelerates

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeFi market in early 2026 is becoming more selective, with investors focusing on projects that show clear progress rather than promises. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is drawing attention as it moves closer to $21 million raised and expands its community beyond 19,000 holders.





The recent V1 protocol launch on the Sepolia testnet has marked a shift from planning to active testing, allowing users to interact with the system directly. As development continues and early stage pricing remains in place, interest around Mutuum Finance is steadily increasing.

The Numbers You Need to Know

The strong performance of the Mutuum Finance presale reflects a structured, phase based growth model rather than sudden speculation. This approach is designed to reward early participants while keeping a clear and steady path toward the official launch.

The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7, with the project having raised over $20.43 million so far. Nearly 19,000 holders are already part of the community, and more than 840 million MUTM tokens have been distributed through the presale. The total token supply is capped at 4 billion MUTM, with 1.82 billion tokens, or 45.5%, allocated specifically to the presale. A confirmed launch price of $0.06 has been announced, placing current pricing below the planned market entry level as the project moves closer to its next milestones.

Since starting at just $0.01 in Phase 1, the token has already seen a 300% increase. For participants who joined at the start, the confirmed $0.06 launch price represents a guaranteed 500% gain even before open-market trading begins. Currently, Phase 7 is selling out at a record pace. Once this stage ends, the price will automatically jump to $0.045, making this the final chance to secure tokens at the four-cent mark.

From Paper to Practice

The biggest driver of the recent $20M milestone is the V1 protocol activation. Unlike many projects that wait until after their launch to build, Mutuum Finance has delivered its engine early. The protocol is now live on the Sepolia testnet, allowing users to interact with the system in a risk-free environment.

Users can currently test the core lending and borrowing flows using major assets like ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK. This hands-on experience has changed the game for many investors. They can now see exactly how the mtToken yield mechanism works. When you supply assets, you receive mtTokens that represent your position and automatically accrue value from interest payments.

The testnet also showcases the platform's security features. Users can observe the Health Factor monitoring and the Automated Liquidator Bot. This bot is designed to protect the protocol’s solvency by managing risky positions. Seeing these professional systems in a live environment has turned skeptics into supporters.





The Whale Movement

Institutional-grade investors, often called "whales," are starting to make their move. On-chain data has recently shown several high-value entries into the MUTM presale. Some individual contributions have exceeded $175,000 in a single transaction. Whales typically do not enter projects without deep research. Their presence suggests they see a major upside once MUTM hits global exchanges.

To keep the momentum high, the team has also implemented a 24-hour leaderboard. Every day, the top contributor receives a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. This has created a vibrant, competitive atmosphere where users are racing to increase their holdings before the next price hike.

Built for the Long Term

In a market where trust is everything, Mutuum Finance has spared no expense. The project has undergone rigorous audits to ensure investor safety.

Security has been treated as a core priority throughout development. The token smart contracts have received a high trust score of over 90 out of 100 from CertiK, reflecting strong results from automated and continuous monitoring.

In addition, the lending protocol has passed a full manual audit by Halborn , a firm widely recognized for its work in blockchain security. To support ongoing safety, the team is also running an active $50,000 bug bounty program, encouraging independent researchers to identify and report potential risks as the protocol continues to evolve.

Between the working V1 protocol, the massive holder base, and the confirmed laucnh price, the stars are aligning for a historic launch. For those still on the sidelines, the message is simple: the tech is ready, the audits are clear, and the whales are in.