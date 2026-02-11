24/7 Market News - Not Magic, Just Science: Kraig Labs’ Transgenic Silkworms Make History at Scale

DENVER, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the undisputed global leader in the development and commercialization of spider silk, is entering a new phase of commercial scale-up as it accelerates production to meet growing demand from global brands.

Kraig Labs utilizes advanced gene-editing techniques comparable to CRISPR-based knock-in / knock-out methods to insert spider silk gene sequences into silkworms, enabling the animals to naturally spin recombinant spider silk fiber. After years of biological refinement and infrastructure development, the company is now operating at elevated production levels to build inventory for existing material demand and future order fulfillment.

Major Brand Engagements and Near-Term Deliveries

On the heels of a recently announced order for biodegradable spider silk, Kraig Labs silk is slated for use in a confidential pilot development program with a globally recognized performance sports apparel brand, targeting one of the most demanding segments of the athletic market. The company is currently processing a portion of its recombinant spider silk inventory into customized yarns tailored to precise specifications provided by the customer’s development team. Delivery of these specialized materials is expected in the near term and would mark a meaningful milestone in the commercialization of spider silk.

In parallel, Kraig Labs has disclosed expectations for production capacity exceeding 10 metric tons of recombinant spider silk cocoons per month, reflecting a substantial increase from prior output levels and signaling the transition from development to industrial execution.

A Rare Historical Moment in Commercial Biotechnology

If executed as outlined, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories may be approaching one of the rarest milestones in modern biotechnology. To date, Sanofi, through its $20.1 billion acquisition of Genzyme in 2011, stands as the only company in history to have successfully commercialized a product derived from a transgenic animal, with the FDA-approved therapeutic ATryn produced from genetically modified goats.

Kraig now has the potential to become only the second company ever to achieve commercial-scale output from a transgenic animal platform, and the first to do so with a naturally spun, biodegradable structural material rather than a purified pharmaceutical protein. Unlike prior transgenic efforts that generated biological inputs requiring extensive downstream manufacturing, Kraig’s silkworm platform directly produces the finished commercial material through the organism’s native biological process. Should large-scale production proceed as planned, this would represent a singular convergence of genetic engineering, biological manufacturing, and transforming one of most important materials science laboratory achievements into a commercially viable reality.

Three Global Brands Standing By

Kraig Labs reported engagement with three major global brands preparing to receive initial material shipments:

An internationally renowned high-end luxury fashion brand that has already accepted a quote from the company. A global leader in premium performance sportswear with an approved budget to purchase spider silk. One of the world’s top five performance athletic equipment manufacturers, evaluating spider silk for integration into flagship products.





Supplying materials to these three entities represents the company’s current production focus. Kraig expects to begin deliveries to these customers in the second half of this year, a milestone management believes would be significant for the company, its shareholders, and the broader materials science sector.

For more information about Kraig Labs’ spider silk technology and partnership opportunities, visit www.kraiglabs.com

Please click here to read the full Kraig Labs analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

For more information, please visit: www.kraiglabs.com

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

About 24/7 Market News

In today's fast-moving markets, visibility is everything and 24/7 Market News (24/7) provides a powerful suite of investor relations and public relations solutions designed to elevate your company’s profile quickly and effectively. Whether you're an established name seeking broader awareness, or a micro-cap looking to break out of obscurity, 24/7 delivers targeted, high-impact coverage through timely news distribution, analyst report placements, featured editorials, and multi-channel amplification across financial platforms, social media, and investor communities. Our services help cut through the noise, attract institutional interest, drive exposure, and build long-term shareholder credibility, all while maintaining full SEC compliance and transparency. For Analyst Report coverage, custom IR campaigns, press release syndication, or other tailored investor and public relations solutions, contact sales@247marketnews.com to discuss how 24/7 can help accelerate your company’s visibility and valuation trajectory.

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 24/7 is a third-party media provider that owns KBLB shares, which are on deposit and may be sold at the editor’s discretion, and has been compensated for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services.. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions.

For further information, please visit 247marketnews.com or https://go.247marketnews.com/kblb-disclosure/

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News

Editor@247marketnews.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.