Wesley Pharmaceuticals Launches NAD+, Introducing a Signature Longevity and Skin Health Formulation to Its Product Lineup

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesley Pharmaceuticals , a state-of-the-art 503B outsourcing facility, and sister brand of the nation’s leading 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy, Olympia Pharmaceuticals , today announced the launch of NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) . A cornerstone of Olympia’s wellness portfolio, NAD+ is now available through Wesley to meet the growing demand for high-quality, longevity- and anti-aging-focused formulations.

NAD Injections have long served as one of Olympia Pharmaceuticals’ flagship products , gaining widespread popularity for its Injectable and topical NAD+, NADvantage . By introducing NAD+ to the Wesley line, the company provides health care providers with a reliable, 503B-compliant source. The new product is available in a 100mg/mL concentration and is designed for versatile clinical administration via intravenous (IV), intramuscular (IM) or subcutaneous (SubQ) injection.

Olympia’s NAD+ is available for purchase in combination with Sermorelin , a synthetic version of the naturally occurring growth hormone-releasing hormone (GHRH) produced in the pituitary gland. This pairing is designed to optimize metabolic health and cellular longevity. Additionally, Sermorelin is featured in several of Olympia’s weight management kits for patients focused on fitness and weight loss.

“NAD+ is the gold standard for those pursuing advanced wellness,” said Stan Loomis , co-founder of Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals. “By bringing this formulation to Wesley, we are meeting the high demand from our partners and consumers for a product that combines Olympia's exceptional quality with Wesley’s specialized outsourcing standards.”

Naturally occurring in all living cells, NAD+ is a critical cofactor that enhances mitochondrial function, serving as the primary fuel for the intracellular energy powerhouses that convert micronutrients into ATP and support DNA repair. Wesley has designed the product with durable vials made from advanced glass to minimize breakage and enhanced packaging for improved clinical accessibility. When administered via infusion or injection, compounded NAD+ may improve mental clarity, memory, and alertness while supporting athletic endurance, addressing symptoms of chronic fatigue, and improving skin tone.

“Wesley Pharmaceuticals was built on an engineering mindset and finding ways to make great products even better,” said Naomi Loomis, co-founder of Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals. “Bringing our premier product into the Wesley family allows us to offer our clients more choices and the same trusted quality they expect from our comprehensive wellness ecosystem.”

This announcement follows Wesley’s successful debut of Zinc Sulfate in 2025. NAD+ is available exclusively to Olympia clients who are located in eligible states and have updated their required 503B paperwork. Wesley is currently licensed in 29 states, with further expansions expected throughout 2026. To determine eligibility, clients can visit the Wesley license tracker here .

About Wesley Pharmaceuticals

Wesley Pharmaceuticals, a sister brand of Olympia Pharmaceuticals, was co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis in 2024 in honor of Wesley Loomis, their son and a beloved team member. Based in Orlando, Florida, the company plans to deliver high-quality compounded medications across therapeutic areas, including weight management, IV nutritional therapy, and wellness. Rooted in compassion and patient-first care, Wesley is dedicated to supporting pharmacies and providers with innovative solutions that improve lives.

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. Co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis, the team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, quality personnel, and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy production. As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, Olympia offers compounded medications to 49 states for both office use and patient prescriptions. Olympia specializes in weight loss, dermatology, IV nutritional therapy, erectile dysfunction, and more.